UK road travel falls to 1955 levels as Covid-19 lockdown takes hold

April 3, 2020
1 Min Read




Motor traffic and air pollution decline steeply, with walking and cycling in cities also down

The coronavirus outbreak has launched Britain to an in depth to standstill, with road journey plummeting by the use of up to 73%, to ranges not noticed since 1955.

All types of journey have plunged in metropolis areas. Strolling, biking and vehicle and van journeys are all down by the use of about three-quarters, while bus numbers have fallen by the use of 60%. The gathering of huge lorries has declined by the use of merely 40% as crucial offers proceed to be transported.

