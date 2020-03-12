L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, who died throughout assault on Camp Taji, described as in fashion persona

Britain’s defence secretary has acknowledged that those in the again of an indiscriminate rocket assault that killed a British medical technician and two Americans in Iraq on Wednesday will face justice.

The lifeless Briton was named as L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, a reservist who served as a frontline medic with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, and volunteered for a deployment in Iraq this 12 months.

