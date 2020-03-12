General News

UK servicewoman killed in missile attack on Iraqi base is named

March 12, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, who died throughout assault on Camp Taji, described as in fashion persona

Britain’s defence secretary has acknowledged that those in the again of an indiscriminate rocket assault that killed a British medical technician and two Americans in Iraq on Wednesday will face justice.

The lifeless Briton was named as L/Cpl Brodie Gillon, a reservist who served as a frontline medic with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry, and volunteered for a deployment in Iraq this 12 months.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment