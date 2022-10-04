Ukkyr, Isurus coach: “This Worlds format is very difficult for emerging regions”

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 29: Coach Markus “Ukkyr” Leuemberger (R) and the lsurus squad lounge backstage at the League of Legends World Championship Play-Ins stage on September 29, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

After retiring from Worlds 2022 with four defeats, Isurus had the chance to say goodbye to his people with a victory, and he did it against Istanbul Wildcats from Turkey. With a balance that did not end as expected and after the last meeting the Tiburón coach, Markus “Ukkyr” Leuemberger He spoke without a cassette, was self-critical and gave his opinion about the format and what could change so that the region can make the leap.

“All the World Cup teams are champions, so you have to respect them. And if you don’t get a Royal, a DRX and they are not champions but they could easily do whatever they want in LLA. There is a lot of difference between pool 3, pool 2, pool 1. I don’t think we are pool 3, I think we are pool 2, but hey, they were years of very bad results and several more MSI and World Cups have to be overcome to recover the category a bit . But I don’t think there is much difference between us and pool 2, and I think we have good chances against some pool 1″, he told Infobae heads up.

—Do you think that the format of the World Cup does not favor emerging regions?

—We have discussed this with several coaches from emerging regions and they all tell me the same thing. This format is very difficult for us. We play a BO1 against teams that we are not used to playing, that we have never seen and on top of that they are teams that are on another level. One of the reasons why the results for LLA are not coming in is because the format has changed, and this format is impossible for this type of region. We have to lose a group like group A. If you fall there, you have a chance to win several games, but then you have to win a BO5 against China or Korea to go through. This format is very difficult, and I think Riot has to propose the change at some point because otherwise the fans in emerging regions are going to start taking steps back because it’s boring. Obviously it’s boring to see how they stomp the team you fan. But it is also a reality. The MSI champion cannot be in the Play-In group, it makes no sense.

Keep in mind that the Play-In instance in the phase prior to the main stage, and the objective is to decide which teams advance to the most important part of the World Cup, where there are already 12 seeds. In total there are only four that pass – out of 12 competing teams – and in recent years more teams from important regions have been added. In this edition there are two teams from Europe (Fnatic and MAD Lions), the third seed from North America (Evil Geniuses), and the fourth places from Korea (DRX) and China (RNG), which is also the two-time champion of the Mid-Season Invitational. This makes it very difficult for an emerging region to make the jump, because they not only have to beat their peers, but also very powerful teams.

—This split came out champions. They are the best team in Latam despite the fact that the results did not come. Is the idea to make changes or continue on this path?

-It’s a theme. We are going to make the necessary changes for the next split, and for the following year to seek the two-time championship. But there are shortcomings in the region that have been dragging on since tier 3, tier 2… In tier 1 there are many shortcomings, and I am only talking about the competitive part, not about production, and that is another issue that also affects. One tries to perfect oneself but it is to understand that in the general plan there are shortcomings, mainly in the competitive part.

—What was learned from the defeats these days?

—Against MAD Lions and those teams you learn that they are winnable. That they can be won. It’s just a better preparation, a better mental, a better day and you win. Against DRX and Royal it’s like “what are these brothers doing here”’. It doesn’t make sense for them to be here. It is the only thing that is learned because there is no real comparison between those two teams and any other against whom we are going to play for the rest of our lives.

-Despite the bad result, I suppose that for you it is a dream to coach a Worlds. What did you enjoy most about these days of competition?

—No joke, I’ve wanted to be here for seven years. And I must have dreamed of this moment 20 times a year. So do the math. I really want to be here, many times I imagined. The fans have been incredible. The defeats hurt, but they hurt ten times more because the fans were very intense, with a lot of emotion and they gave us a lot of affection and a lot of love. It’s the main thing. The disappointment comes from that side, because of the pain of disappointing the fans. But if the fans hadn’t been here it would have been like “and well, obviously, it’s realistic, it’s difficult”. You can make a million excuses, but add to that the love and support of the fans and that’s another story.

