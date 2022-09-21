Ukraine accused Russia of a new bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom accused on Wednesday Russia to bomb the power plant again Zaporizhzhiain the south of Ukraine.

“Russian terrorists bombed the nuclear power plant again. Zaporizhzhia overnight,” he said. Energoatom and Telegram.

“The attack damaged a power line that caused the stoppage of several transformers of the plant’s number six reactor and forced the emergency generators to start up briefly,” he said. Energoatom.

“Not even the presence of the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stops the Russians,” he said while asking the organization for “more determined actions” against Moscow.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located on Russian-held Ukrainian territory, has become a point of concern following reports of attacks on the site.

The plant was taken over by Russian troops in March and the bombardments around the facility have provoked a reaction from kyiv and the international community, calling for the facility to be demilitarized.

The French President, Emmanuel MacronThis month, he urged his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to withdraw heavy weapons from the region of Zaporizhzhiawhile the Russian leader warned of the possible “catastrophic” consequences of the fighting in that area.

An IAEA monitoring team was deployed to the site in early September.

Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a third nuclear power plant, Pivdennoukrainsk, in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Moscow is stepping up “nuclear blackmail”, the plant director said after the attack caused a huge crater seen by the news agency journalists AFP meters from the plant.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir ZelenskyHe assured this Tuesday that Ukraine lead the war with Russiawhile noting that the atrocities committed by the troops of Vladimir Putin in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army.

“The situation at the front clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine. Our defenders carry out with great care and courage the tasks established by their commanders,” he said. Zelensky in his late night speech.

According to what was expressed by ZelenskyUkraine continues “with stabilization measures” in the areas liberated from Russian occupation.

“The regular facts of Russian atrocities are recorded: people show where the occupants had torture chambers, where they hid the bodies of the murdered, testify about who helped the occupants”, he indicated

Zelensky was grateful “to all law enforcement officers involved in establishing the truth about the occupiers’ crimes.”

“I am grateful to everyone who helps them. This is a colossal work that is needed for the sake of justice, for the sake of punishing all those guilty of crimes against Ukrainians,” he stated.

In recent days, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of torture in the city Izium and noted: “It is premature to advance figures on the people who have been buried there. Investigations are still ongoing.”

According to Zelensky, “there are clear signs of torture, humiliation and humiliation of the population. Furthermore, there are indications that Russian soldiers who were in the vicinity of that place fired simply for fun on those graves”.

So far, some have been found 440 graves in the vicinity of Iziumin the area liberated by the Ukrainian troops from Kharkiv.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

