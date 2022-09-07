Ukraine asked the IAEA to force Russia to immediately demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, welcomed the fact that the report by the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant includes allusions to the military control that Russia exercises over the facilities, but believes that it is time for the agency “force” Moscow to withdraw its troops and equipment

the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskycelebrated that the report of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) about the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia include allusions to the military control that Russia exercises over the facilities, but believes that it is time for the agency to “force” Moscow to withdraw its troops and equipment.

For Zelenskyit is “good” that the experts who visited the plant last week put in writing that the Russian forces occupy certain key premises of the plant and exert “pressure” on the personnel.

However, in his evening speech, he expressed his doubts about the security zone that the organization aspires to establish next to the plant. Zelensky is willing to support this proposal, as long as it involves ending the Russian military presence that “has put the Zaporizhzhia on the brink of radioactive disaster.

The Ukrainian president believes that if the IAEA aspires to be a “modern” organization, it must also be more ambitious. “I believe that the world not only deserves, but needs, that the representatives of the IAEA force to Russia to demilitarize the territory of the plant and return control to Ukraine”, he stated.

Experts have considered that the current situation in this nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is “unsustainable”, but for now the parties have not shown signs of making major concessions and this Tuesday there have been explosions in the town of Energodar, where the plant is.

The IAEA highlighted the “extremely stressful conditions” in which Ukrainian personnel work at the Zaporizhzhia plant, under the control of Russian troops since last March, just days after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the report, the IAEA noted the “extremely stressful conditions” under which Ukrainian personnel work at the power station. Zaporizhzhia under the control of Russian troops since last March, just days after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Following the publication of the report, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi spoke before the Security Council of the HIM and explained that until the armed conflict is over, “urgent measures” will be needed to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

“Now we have a concrete and detailed technical plan for security and protection assistance to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and activities,” Grossi tweeted, after his presentation.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, spoke before the UN Security Council and explained that until the armed conflict is over, “urgent measures” will be needed to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

Until the conflict ends “urgent provisional measures are needed to avoid a nuclear accident caused by military means; this can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a protection zone, we are ready to immediately start consultations leading to the establishment of a plant”, he added.

Russia lamented that a report from the UN nuclear watchdog warning of risks at the nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia do not hold Ukraine responsible for the bombing of the Moscow-occupied siege.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

The nuclear control body presents its report after visiting the Ukrainian plant in Zaporizhzhia

Pope Francis will not visit Ukraine due to health relapse

Ukraine attacked a base of the Russian intelligence service in Zaporizhzhia