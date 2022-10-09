Ukraine asked the West for more modern missile defense systems after the criminal Russian bombardment of civilians in Zaporizhzhia

Rescuers and local residents remove debris at the site of a residential area heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 9, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer



“Russia continues its missile terror against the civilian population in Zaporizhzhia. 12 attacks on residential areas overnight. We urgently need more modern air and missile defense systems to save innocent lives. I urge partners to speed up deliveries.” Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Kuleba’s request comes after the criminal Russian bombardment that killed at least 17 this Sunday in the city of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, three days after attacks that caused another 17 deaths, local authorities said.

“After a night missile attack in Zaporizhzhia (…) 17 people have died,” according to a first balance, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the city’s municipal council, declared in his Telegram account.

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

The shelling damaged “at least 20 houses” and some 50 blocks of flats, as well as four educational centers, Kurtev said.

Last Thursday, the city had already been the target of another seven missiles, which left 17 dead.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskywarned this Sunday that bombings such as those launched in recent days against Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, with dozens of deaths, will not go unpunished.

“From the one who gave this order to all those who executed it. They will have to be held accountable. Safely. Before the law and before the people,” Zelensky wrote in a message on Facebook, which is collected by Ukrainian agencies.

The president spoke of “absolute pettiness”, of “absolute evil” and described the Russian troops as “savages and terrorists”.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located in the homonymous region where the nuclear plant taken by the Russians is located and which has been threatened by the continuous fighting around it.

On Saturday, the United Nations nuclear agency warned that the plant, Europe’s largest, had lost its last external source of electricity due to the attacks and was now relying on emergency generators.

Zaporizhzhia is also one of the four zones whose annexation was announced last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin, contrary to international law.

This Sunday’s bombings occur the day after a huge explosion, attributed by Moscow to a truck bomb, in the crimean bridgewhich connects Russia with this southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

The episode is one of the harshest blows to Vladimir Putin since the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, the flagship of his Black Sea fleet, last April.

The explosion also occurred in the midst of a fierce and effective Ukrainian counteroffensive that brought to light the internal ones in Moscow.

Satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the massive damage to the Crimean bridge

The explosion caused the collapse of two sections of the automobile part of the bridge, in which 1.3 kilometers of railway tracks would have also been damaged.

The consequences of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

The bridge, inaugurated in 2018 and built at the initiative of President Vladimir Putin, is the symbol of the annexation of this Ukrainian peninsula by Russia in 2014. For the same reason, the explosion this Saturday that destroyed a large part of the bridge is a strong setback for Putin: it hits Moscow’s logistics in its invasion, but also morale… From a symbol of Russian expansionism, the Crimean bridge could become the symbol of its failure.

