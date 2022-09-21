Ukraine assured that it takes the military initiative in the war with Russia after the recovery of occupied territories

Ukraine assured that it takes the military initiative in the war with Russia after the recovery of territories occupied by Moscow

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir ZelenskyHe assured this Tuesday that Ukraine lead the war with Russiawhile noting that the atrocities committed by the troops of Vladimir Putin in the areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army.

“The situation at the front clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine. Our defenders carry out with great care and courage the tasks established by their commanders,” he said. Zelensky in his late night speech.

According to what was expressed by ZelenskyUkraine continues “with stabilization measures” in the areas liberated from Russian occupation.

“The regular facts of Russian atrocities are recorded: people show where the occupants had torture chambers, where they hid the bodies of the murdered, testify about who helped the occupants”, he indicated

Zelensky was grateful “to all law enforcement officers involved in establishing the truth about the occupiers’ crimes.”

“I am grateful to everyone who helps them. This is a colossal work that is needed for the sake of justice, for the sake of punishing all those guilty of crimes against Ukrainians,” he stated.

The Ukrainian army reported that ten torture chambers have been discovered in the Kharkiv territories, six of them in the city of Izium, another two in the city of Balaklia, one in the village of Hrakovo, in the Chuhuiv district, and one in the city of Vovchansk.

In recent days, the Ukrainian president accused Russia of torture in the city Izium and noted: “It is premature to advance figures on the people who have been buried there. Investigations are still ongoing.”

According to Zelensky, “there are clear signs of torture, humiliation and humiliation of the population. Furthermore, there are indications that Russian soldiers who were in the vicinity of that place fired simply for fun on those graves”.

So far, some have been found 440 graves in the vicinity of Iziumin the area liberated by the Ukrainian troops from Kharkiv.

For Zelensky, the Russian troops would have incurred “atrocities” comparable to those revealed in Buchathe town of kyiv, where hundreds of bodies of civilians with signs of torture and apparently executed were found in April.

Ukraine, backed by a UN commission and international investigators, accuses Moscow of war crimes in that town on the outskirts of the capital.

According to the regional authorities, in Izium, the torture chambers were located on the territory of the district administration, the local police, in the building of the security service, the prosecutor’s office, the center for the provision of administrative services and in the recruiting office.

(With information from EFE)

