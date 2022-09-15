Ukraine assured that Russian troops are trying to strengthen the first line of defense in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian soldiers fire a US-supplied M777 howitzer at Russian positions in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this Thursday that Russian troops “try to strengthen the first line of defense” in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, including the transfer of “reserves”, in the face of the latest counter-offensives launched by the Ukrainian forces, which would have resulted in the death of 200 Russian soldiers during the last day.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has said in a message on its account on the social network Twitter that “due to the affectation by the Defense Forces of logistical support to the occupants, units of the Russian Armed Forces that carry out tasks in the line of contact they have problems due to the lack of certain types of ammunition for rocket launchers and artillery”.

Thus, he emphasized that “The Defense Forces continue to successfully repel enemy attacks” and added that “The enemy continues to attack positions in the line of contact and taking measures to regroup troops in various directions”. “The threat of bombing and missile attacks continues to exist throughout the territory of Ukraine,” she said.

The Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia

“The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas,” he said.

On the other hand, he has estimated at “about 53,850” the number of Russian soldiers killed in combat since the beginning of the war and has reported that 2,193 battle tanks, 1,295 artillery systems, 167 anti-aircraft defense systems and 311 multiple self-propelled and armored rocket launchers.

Along these lines, he has said that 250 planes, 215 helicopters, 908 drones, 15 boats, 3,522 vehicles and fuel tanks and 120 pieces of special equipment have also been destroyed, while 233 cruise missiles have been shot down since the start of the hostilities, which broke out on February 24 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses during the last day in the direction of Krivói Rog and Mikolaiv”, he detailed, while emphasizing that this data on casualties and material destroyed “is being updated”. “Hit the occupant. Let’s win together. Our strength is in the truth”, has added the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

Despite Ukraine’s progress on the ground, the UN assured that peace with Moscow is minimal

The car in which Volodomir Zelensky was traveling crashed in kyiv: no seriously injured

Von der Leyen visits Ukraine for the third time to discuss its accession to the European Union