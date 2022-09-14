Ukraine assured that Russian troops suffer “significant damage on a daily basis” amid its counteroffensive

Russian artillery shells captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counter-offensive operation, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Service of Press of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Las Armed Forces of Ukraine have affirmed this Wednesday thatThe Russian Army is suffering “significant damage on a daily basis” amid the counter-offensives launched by the kyiv forces in various regions of the country, before adding that during the last 24 hours 350 Russian soldiers have died in combat.

“The Russian Army suffers significant losses of personnel every day and tries to compensate for them in different ways. The military leadership continues to look for those who want to fight among prisonersespecially in colonies in the Tula region”, he denounced, before pointing out that the Russian authorities “They promise convicts to erase their criminal history in exchange for three months of service”.

Also, he highlighted that “The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne, Mayorsk, Odradivka, Vesela Dolyna, Vodyane, Avdiivka, Bezimenne and Novohrihorivka settlements”while announcing the destruction of two planes, a helicopter and a drone.

“The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas. Attacks against positions of our units in the line of contact. The enemy tries to take measures to regroup his troops in various directions”, he pointed out.

Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers destroyed during a counter-offensive operation by the Ukrainian armed forces, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the city of Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Independent Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

On the other hand, it has encrypted “about 53,650″ the number of Russian soldiers killed in combat since the start of the war and added that 2,180 battle tanks, 1,290 artillery systems, 167 anti-aircraft defense systems and 311 self-propelled and armored multiple rocket launchers have also been destroyed.

Along these lines, it has stated that 246 planes, 215 helicopters, 908 drones, 15 boats, 3,501 vehicles and fuel tanks and 120 pieces of special equipment have also been destroyed, while 233 cruise missiles have been shot down since the start of the hostilities, which broke out on February 24 by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses during the last day in the direction of Kharkiv and Donetsk”, has said. “Hit the occupant. Let’s win together. Our strength is in the truth”, assured the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

The European Union warned that it will maintain sanctions against Russia and expand financial support to Ukraine

After recovering Kharkiv, Ukraine denounced that Russia organized torture camps against civilians in the basements of buildings

How Ukraine’s swift and effective counteroffensive was conceived