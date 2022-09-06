Ukraine attacked a base of the Russian intelligence service in Zaporizhzhia

People inspect wrecked vehicles after recent shelling during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Russian army-controlled Energodar in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine attacked on Monday a base used by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Moscow was using one of the buildings to store ballots for a possible referendum.

“The place where the ballot papers for the pseudo-referendum were stored was destroyed. The warehouse was blown up by an explosion from inside the premises. All existing printed materials have been destroyed”, says the statement. “The headquarters of the Russian FSB unit, which guarded the ballot warehouse, was also destroyed.”

“The exact number of dead and wounded is becoming clear. Survivors and wounded are urgently evacuated to occupied Crimea”, adds the statement.

As a result of the attack, the pro-Russian authorities of the Kherson region have decided to postpone the referendum on the integration with Russia of that region of Ukraine that they planned to hold soon, in the midst of the kyiv counteroffensive in the south of the country to recover territory occupied by Russian forces.

“We have prepared for the vote. We wanted to organize the referendum as soon as possible, but due to the current events, I think that for now we will make a parenthesis”, the pro-Russian deputy head of the region’s Military-Civil Administration, Kiril Stremoúsov, told Russian public television.

The President of Ukraine assured today that the counteroffensive launched a week ago in the south of the country to recover territories occupied by Russia is showing the first results after the army liberated two towns in this part of the country.

A Ukrainian serviceman sits in a trench in a position near the front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 17, 2022 (REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko)

“I will not tell the details, but the Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should be by right”said the president after another meeting of the General Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in which they reviewed the Ukrainian war strategy.

In his late-night speech he was somewhat clearer, to state that the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had “liberated two localities in the south of our country thanks to their heroic actions”.

Zelensky’s words came after Ukrainian media published a photo of soldiers raising their country’s flag on the rooftops of a hospital in Vysokopillya.

It is a town in the Kherson region of about 4,000 pre-war citizens, located south of Krivoy Rog and about 160 kilometers northeast of the occupied city of Kherson.

Shortly before, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, posted the photo on his Telegram account and wrote below: “Step by step.”

Ukraine has been hitting the logistics and supply lines of the Russian troops in the south for a week, as well as their warehouses and weapons depots and command and control posts, in order to reduce their capabilities and prevent their withdrawal and supply.

Zelensky also said that on the eastern front, soldiers from the 63rd battalion of the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade managed to liberate a town in the pro-Russian region of Donetsk, although he did not reveal his name.

