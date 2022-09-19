Ukraine believes that there is no point in agreeing to a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Kharkiv, Ukraine, September 18, 2022 (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

The Ukrainian government has ruled out any option for dialogue with Russia and even considers that a meeting between the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, and the Russian Vladimir Putin.

“To put it quickly. The negotiation process itself and a face-to-face meeting between the presidents make no sense at this time,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak, according to the Ukrainian press.

He has also mentioned three reasons to justify this position. The first is that Russia would try to resist and legitimize their territorial advances.

Second, maintaining the ‘status quo’ would only give Moscow space and time to continue its attacks on the new front lines. And third: Russia must be held accountable for the crimes it has committed on Ukrainian territory.

The authorities recovered more than 400 bodies from the mass grave found in Izyum, the recently recovered territory (REUTERS / Umit Bektas)

Negotiations would only be possible once Russian troops had withdrawn from Ukrainian territory.. Only then could war reparations and the surrender of war criminals be negotiated, Podoliak said.

On the other hand, kyiv denounced new “regular” Russian bombardments against the areas recently recovered by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the northeast of the country.

Specifically, they refer to missile attacks in Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv that have destroyed residential buildings, commercial buildings, factories and gas stationsas explained by the regional governor Oleh Sinegubov on his Telegram channel.

Experts work on a mass grave in the city of Izyum (Reuters)

In Chuhuiv, two women have died from the impact of a tank projectile. In addition, an eleven-year-old girl has died in the bombings.

Sinegubov explained that some 60 bodies have been recovered from mass graves recently found in a forest near Izium, most of them women and men, all of them civilians. There were also Ukrainian soldiers, victims of a violent death, and signs of torture.

British intelligence, in fact, warned that Russia is preparing more attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine. According to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense, Putin’s forces, cornered by the advance of Ukrainian troops, seek to hit key infrastructure for the functioning of the country.

“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its attacks on civilian infrastructure even in places where it is unlikely to have an immediate military effect.”, indicated the Ministry in a statement released on the internet. “While suffering setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely increased the places it is willing to attack in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

murdering children

The authorities of Ukraine has raised this Sunday to 390 the number of dead children since the beginning of the Russian invasion, unleashed on February 24 by order of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office has indicated in a statement on its Telegram account that “according to official information”, to date 390 deaths and 757 injuries have been confirmed, before adding that “these figures are not final, since the work is in progress”. march in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories”.

In this sense, he said that the province of Donetsk is the one with the highest number of victims, with 395 dead and wounded. Behind are the Kharkiv region, with 219; that of kyiv, with 116; that of Mikolaiv, with 72; that of Chernigov, with 68; that of Lugansk, with 61; that of Jersón, with 55; that of Zaporizhia, with 46; and that of Dnipropetrovsk, with 26.

Finally, he stressed that 2,500 educational institutions have suffered material damage due to attacks by Russian forces, of which a total of 289 have been “completely destroyed.”

KEEP READING:

The chilling photos of Vladimir Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine

Legendary Russian singer Alla Pugacheva criticized the invasion of Ukraine and could unleash a wave of voices against the Kremlin