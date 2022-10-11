Ukraine Book Fair Held in Bomb Shelter Due to Russian Missile Threat

Although it usually hosts tens of thousands of visitors, the 2022 edition of the largest literary festival in Ukraine was held in a reduced way with only a hundred participants and with another peculiarity: it was held in a bomb shelter due to the Russian invasion and their missiles.

The annual Lviv Book Forum is the largest literary festival in Ukraine. Known as BookForum, this event used to attract hundreds of publishers from the region, as well as tens of thousands of visitors. But, due to the Russian missile threatthis time it had to be held in a reduced way, with only a hundred face-to-face participants, in the bomb shelter of the Ukrainian Catholic University.

Ukrainian writers, many of whom spoke virtually from the front lines, were joined by their colleagues, who included the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnahthe Mexican journalist Lydia CachoBritish lawyer and writer Philip Sandsas well as the Israeli historian Yuval Harari and the Canadian writer Margaret Atwoodfor a series of discussions on the current war.

Lidia Cacho, who currently lives in Spain after a violent reaction to her investigative work in Mexico, told EFE that she was impressed with Ukrainian society, which has been able to maintain freedom of expression and hold events such as the book forum before the Russian attempt to deny its independent existence.

Chuck said that as a Mexican, she understands what it means to suffer the aggression of a large neighboring country, which seeks to make them “slaves”. According to the journalist, many Mexicans can identify with what Ukraine is experiencing. However, along with other speakers, Cacho lamented the lack of understanding in parts of Mexican and Latin American society and political circles regarding Russia’s imperialist intentions.

Israeli historian Yuval Harari, author of the successful best seller “Sapiens”, participated virtually in the Ukraine BookForum. (Nicolas Stulberg)

“The toxic imperial nostalgia of populist totalitarian leaders is hurting everyone”, he stressed, citing UN statistics on the number of people in Ukraine in need of help as a result of the Russian invasion, with 6.6 million becoming internal refugees and 6.9 million fleeing abroad. In addition, he added that the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel “López Obrador, and some members of his political party, however, are on the side of Russia”.

He also pointed out that they mistakenly attribute the ideas of socialism and equality to Russia because of its Soviet past, without seeing that it is doing with Ukraine what other colonial powers have done with Mexico, as well as with other former colonies in the world. And he said that a big problem is how to make people understand that the regime of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine and throw people out of their homes.

In her comment to EFE, Cacho suggested that Ukraine could try to convey this message to Mexican women, who are the most active part of its civil society. “Ukrainian women in power, for example, the first lady, Olena Zelenska”, they could do it.

Nobel laureate Gurnah, who addressed the public virtually, noted that many in the world “tend to think of colonialism as European expansionism in the non-European world”, without seeing that other forms of colonialism have also existed. He stressed that many still do not realize that Russia has been colonizing other countries, such as in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, for centuries.

Ukrainian historian Olena Stiazhkina was one of the few in-person participants, while figures such as Margaret Atwood and 2021 Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, were virtually joined.

Olena Stiazhkinaa Ukrainian historian and writer, added that Russia has carried out an “ethnocide” of Russia’s many non-Russian ethnicities, such as Dagestanis or Buryats, by disproportionately recruiting and mobilizing them to go to war in Ukraine.

He said Russia has tried to make these peoples, like persecuted Tatars in annexed Crimea or Ukrainians during Soviet times, lose their own voice by presenting them to the world as Russians.

He also underlined that the policies of the Soviet Union in Africa, for example in Angola, they never considered the local population as equals and they were simply looking to expand the Russian empire.

“If the Soviet Union had succeeded there, Africans might have lost their voices too, or even their lives,” he said. He said that the Ukrainians had not realized that this Russian colonialism was not evident to the world, and that now more effort is needed to target the countries that were also colonies.

Source: EFE

