Ukraine calls for volunteer hackers to protect itself and cyber-spy on Russia, while Anonymous has already begun to act

The Ukrainian government is asking for volunteers among the country’s hacker community to help the government protect critical infrastructure and also carry out cyber espionage missions against Russian troops. This information has been leaked by Reuters, thanks to two people involved in the project.

We have already seen that in this latest war in Europe, the Internet, social networks, technologies and software have more prominence than ever before. In the month of January, when it was not clear what could happen, there were already cyberattacks that predicted a possible future war.

As Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine, requests for volunteers began popping up on hacker forums Thursday morning.

“Ukrainian cyber community! It’s time to participate in the cyber defense of our country”read one post, asking hackers and cybersecurity experts to apply through Google Docs, listing their specialties and professional references.

Yegor Aushev, co-founder of a cybersecurity company in Kiev, told Reuters he wrote the post at the request of a senior Defense Ministry official. Aushev’s company, Cyber ​​Unit Technologies, is known for working with the Ukrainian government in infrastructure defense critics.

Aushev said the volunteers would be divided into defensive and offensive cyber units. defensive unit would be used to defend infrastructure such as power plants and water systems.

For its part, the volunteer offensive unit that Aushev said he was organizing would help the Ukrainian army carry out digital espionage against the invading Russian forces. “We have an army inside our country and we need to know what they are doing,” says Aushev

Anonymous has already acted

On the other hand, Anonymous has already acted. A few hours ago he declared cyber war on Russia. On their Twitter they announced: “#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations target the Russian government. It is inevitable that the private sector will also be affected.”

#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole (con) — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 24, 2022

Among other things, Anonymous managed to bring down the RT publication, which is close to the Moscow government.