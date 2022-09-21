Ukraine claimed that Russia shot itself in the foot with Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization

Putin announced a mobilization of citizens in Russia to join the troops in Ukraine (Reuters)

Rostislav Smirnov, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior, said Wednesday that Russia “has shot itself in the foot” with the announcement of a “partial mobilization” and stressed that “from a certain point of view, it is positive” for kyiv.

“I would say that, from a certain point of view, it is positive news. It is a powerful shot in the foot by Russia”, He pointed out, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

“We have to understand that we are living in a historic moment when Russia begins to recognize its losses in the east,” added the spokesman.

Thus, he has stated that the decision of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is a “call for help” because “they don’t have enough people” and “are being defeated” in Ukraine, while arguing that the move will trigger “extremely strong” domestic criticism.

“This process (…) will cause a huge wave of negativity directly in Russia, which can lead to very serious events. In the near future we will see the consequences of this process”, explained Smirnov, who also pointed to a division within decision-making in the Kremlin in relation to the situation in the war.

In this sense, he argued that the Russian Army “is destroyed” and lacks “combat capacity.” “There will be very serious long-term consequences on the internal political situation in Russia, which will directly mean something extremely positive for us,” the Interior Ministry adviser has settled.

For his part, Mijailo Podoliak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, mocked the measure on Twitter. “This is all still going according to plan, right? life has a great sense of humor”, he tweeted.

“Day 210 of the ‘three day war‘. The Russians who demanded the destruction of the Ukraine have ended up having: 1. Mobilization. 2. Closed borders, blockade of bank accounts. 3. Prison for desertion,” Podoliak said.

This Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to strengthen the campaign in Ukraine and threatened the West with using a nuclear weapon. “I consider it necessary to support the proposal (from the Ministry of Defense) for the partial mobilization of citizens in the reserve, those who have already served (…) and who have relevant experience,” he declared in a previously recorded speech on television and released this Wednesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu specified that the order concerned 300,000 reservists, that is, barely “1.1% of mobilizable resources.”

Calls are circulating on social networks to demonstrate this Wednesday in several Russian cities against these announcements.

