Ukraine claimed that Russian forces withdrew from Kreminna in Lugansk

Ukraine claimed that Russian forces withdrew from Kreminna

The regional authorities of Lugansk affirmed this Tuesday that, as a result of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east of the country Russian forces have withdrawn from the city of Kreminnawhich they had captured in April.

“Today, Kreminna is completely empty. The Russian Army has left the city and is waving the Ukrainian flag raised by the partisans.” the governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, announced on his Telegram account.

He clarified that the Ukrainian regular forces have not yet entered the city and that the town of Starobilsk, some 70 kilometers to the east, is in a similar situation.

“The large-scale liberation of the Luhansk region will start from Kremmina and Svatovo”Haidai added, referring to another town located some 50 kilometers north of the mentioned city and still remains, he said, under Russian control.

Kreminna was taken by Moscow forces on April 18 and it was there that the major offensive began that led Russia to take control of most of the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk.

This town, which had about 20,000 inhabitants before the start of the war, is 25 kilometers northwest of Severodonetsk, one of the main urban centers in the region and which was taken in June after a month of heavy fighting.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky assured last night that in the course of the counteroffensive launched at the end of August, the Ukrainian armed forces have already liberated “more than 6,000 square kilometers of territory.” in the east and south of the country.

EVACUATION OF THE CRIMEA

Representatives of the Russian authorities managing occupied Crimea “are urgently evacuating their families” from the region and southern Ukraine, according to a report released Tuesday by Ukrainian intelligence.

Russians fleeing Crimea

“The successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders force the ‘so-called authorities’ of temporarily occupied Crimea and the south of our country to urgently relocate their families to the territory of the Russian Federation”reads the report of the Intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The Crimean peninsula was occupied in 2014 by the Russian Army, who imposed their own authorities in the area, not recognized by the international community.

According to Ukrainian intelligence data, despite the attempts of the Russians to guarantee the population the safety of their stay on the peninsula, representatives of the occupation administration, employees of the federal security service and commanders of some military units are trying secretly selling their houses and urgently evacuating their relatives from Crimea.

The report also indicates that the Russians have prohibited the rest of the citizens from closing agreements on the purchase and sale of real estate in the area.

They also introduced “restrictions on movement across the Crimean Bridge and are trying by all means to close access to information about the actions of the counteroffensive carried out by the Ukrainian Army.”

According to the agency UkrinformAs of yesterday, September 12, Ukrainian forces advanced about 12 kilometers into Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine and liberated 13 settlements from Russian occupiers.

(With information from EFE)

