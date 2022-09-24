Ukraine completed the exhumation of Izium and confirmed 447 dead: among the recovered remains there are 215 women and 5 children

The exhumation in Izium has been completed with the figure of 447 dead, 215 of them women and 5 children (REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

The exhumation of the mass burial site discovered by the Ukrainian authorities in Iziuma town in the eastern region of Kharkiv occupied by the Russians, has been completed with the figure of 447 dead, 215 of them women and 5 childrenaccording to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko.

“The work continued for a week without interruption. 447 bodies of the dead were removed from the graves. Of them, 215 are women, 194 are men, 5 are children and 22 are military. In addition, the remains of 11 personaswhose sex cannot be determined at the moment,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to local media like UKrinformKlymenko has stated that “there are many bodies with traces of torture. Police criminologists and forensic doctors face a difficult task: to identify the body of each dead person. Family members should bury them as human beings.”

After having recaptured the eastern region of Kharkiv in a counteroffensive against the Russian Army, which was occupying it, The Government of Ukraine brought to light last week the discovery of some 440 graves and a dozen alleged Russian torture chambers in the liberated territories.

Police and experts work in a mass grave during an exhumation, in the city of Izium (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

Ukraine recaptured Izium and other cities in the east this month, thereby crippling the Kremlin’s supply routes. Following the advance of the Ukrainian forces, they have raised new allegations of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of mass gravessome with several bodies.

“Several men have had their genitals amputated. All this is evidence of the terrible torture to which the invaders subjected the inhabitants of Izium”, said the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubovthis Friday.

Likewise, the UN fact-finding mission in Ukraine concluded, after visiting that country in June, that Russia has committed war crimes during his invasion of this country, highlighted yesterday the president of this tripartite commission, Erik Mosein his appearance before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“We were shocked by the large number of executions perpetrated in the areas we visited”, pointed out the Norwegian expert, who indicated that the mission investigates this type of murder in 16 Ukrainian localitiesalthough it has received credible reports of crimes of this type in many other places.

Many of these murders were perpetrated on previously detained people (REUTERS / Umit Bektas)

Many of these murders were perpetrated on people previously detainedhighlighted Mose, who indicated that numerous deceased presented hands tied behind his back, head wounds and throat cutsindications that show that it was summary executions.

The chairman of the commission also denounced that soldiers of the Russian Federation have committed sexual and gender-based violenceto victims “between four and 82 years old”and that in some cases their relatives they were forced to see how those people were mistreated or tortured.

The mission -also formed by the Colombian Pablo de Greiff and the Bosnian Jasminka Dzumhur- “has documented cases in which children were raped, tortured and illegally detained”, being killed in some cases.

Witnesses interviewed by the mission reported having been subjected to beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity during illegal detentions, in some cases after being taken from Ukraine to Russian territory.

The Norwegian expert also denounced the repeated use of explosive devices in non-military areaswhich have affected residential areas, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure, which according to the United Nations Office for Human Rights have caused the death of some 6,000 civilians in seven months of conflict.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

