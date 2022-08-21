Ukraine denied responsibility for the attack that killed the daughter of a Putin ally: “We are not a criminal state like Russia”

Fatal car explosion of Darya Dugina in Russia

The Ukrainian government denied this Sunday that kyiv is involved in the attack that yesterday cost the life of the daughter of Russian ultranationalist Alexandr Dugin.

“I stress that Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, nor are we a terrorist state,” Mikhailo Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisers, said in televised remarks.

Instead, he stated that Russia has begun to “disintegrate internally” and that various political groups are beginning to clash in a power struggle.

As part of this ideological redistribution, “informative pressure” on society is growing and the war in Ukraine is being used as an escape route, while nationalist sectors are becoming more radicalized, Podolyak said.

Investigators work at the scene of the attack, in the Moscow region (via Reuters)

Moment in which Alexandr Duguin takes his head after the explosion in which his daughter died

Daria Dúguina, daughter of the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement, Alexandr Dugin, one of the close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died on Saturday night when a bomb exploded in the car he was driving.

The witnesses They pointed out that a strong explosion shook the vehicle in the middle of the road at 9:45 p.m. (local time)., scattering debris throughout the area. Then the vehicle crashed into a fence before being completely engulfed in flames, according to the videos and photos of the scene of the events.

The local press stated that the emergency services were unable to identify the body of the person who was driving because it was found calcined.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, directly accused the kyiv government of being behind the attack. “In an attempt to eliminate Alexandr Dugin, the terrorists of the Ukrainian regime have killed his daughter”wrote the pro-Russian leader on Telegram.

Analyst Sergei Markov, a former adviser to Putin, spoke along the same lines, telling the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti that the target was probably Alexander Dugin, and not his daughter, and said that “it is completely obvious that the The most likely suspects are the Ukrainian military intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine.”

Image of the burning vehicle

Russian senator Andréi Klishas described the attack as an “enemy attack” and demanded that its material and intellectual authors be brought to justice.

WHO WAS DARYA DUGINA

Darya Platonova Dugina was 30 years old, a philosopher who graduated from Moscow State University specializing in Neoplatonism and engaged in journalism as a skilled political commentator.

Passionate about the ideas of Plato and neoplatonic thinkers, Dugina claimed that they were authors who can provide clues about current events. He also claimed the writings of the Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci and his ideas on “hegemony.” In an interview he stated that “The main battle today is not so much military as cultural”. . . . In addition, he highlighted the legacy of Jean Baudrillard and Martin Heidegger.

On June 4, it was included in the list of those sanctioned by the United Kingdom in the framework of the West’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She had been sanctioned for “providing support or promoting policies to destabilize Ukraine.”

“The fact that we are subject to sanctions is also a symbol that the Dugins are on the path of truth in the fight against globalism. Therefore, I would say that it is an honor to have been born in such a family, ”he declared on May 25 in a report on the portal Breizh-info where too considered that several Latin American countries “have not adopted a globalist position.”

And he argued: “Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro declared that his country adheres ‘firmly’ to Russia’s position. In Cuba, during a May Day demonstration, people were seen carrying Russian flags and Z symbols, German network ZDF reported. Argentina accused the West of having double standards. The country’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, said the country was in conflict with London over the Malvinas Islands. In Brazil, the presidential candidate Lula da Silva said in turn that the Ukrainian leader Volodimir Zelensky is responsible for what is happening in his country”.

(with information from EFE)

