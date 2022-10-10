Ukraine denounced “dead and wounded” by bombings in “many” cities in the country

Russian attack: three strong explosions shook kyiv this morning

The capital of Ukraine, Kiev, y “many” other cities were bombed this Monday morning and the Presidency urged the population to “remain in the shelters”.

“Ukraine is under missile attackwe have been informed that many cities in our country have been attacked, ”an official from the presidency, Kyrylo Timoshenko, announced on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with deadly strikes targeting the capital, kyiv, and cities in the south and west of the country.

“In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,” Ukrainian Army Chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny said on Telegram.

Columns of smoke were seen in the sky of Lviv, after the Russian attacks on Monday REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

The first explosions in kyiv were felt around 0815 (0515 GMT) near the city center. Air raid sirens sounded several minutes before of the detonations. The first records show about five people dead and more than a dozen injured.

In addition to the capital, attacks were reported in Lvivin the west, far from the front line, as well as in Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhzhia (south). “They are trying to destroy us all, to wipe us off the face of the earth,” Zelensky said on social media.

Subsequently, the Presidency confirmed multiple attacks in different regions.

The onslaught comes after a bombardment of civilian areas in Zaporizhzhia left nearly 20 dead over the weekend.

Columns of black smoke can be seen from various points in the city, according to videos circulating on social networks.

A journalist from AFP vio many ambulances in the center heading towards the sites of the explosions.

The last bombing in kyiv took place on June 26.

Almost 20 dead after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia over the weekend REUTERS/Stringer

The blasts came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the explosion on a bridge linking Crimea with Russia, which left three people dead.

“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” said the Russian president, Vladimir Putinabout Saturday’s Crimean bridge bombing, which he described as a “terrorist act.”

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with the head of the investigative committee he set up to investigate the attack, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian leader is preparing for a meeting with your Security Council later on MondayHe said Kremlin to local news agencies.

“Tomorrow (Monday) the president is scheduled to meet with the permanent members of the Security Council,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

The explosion that hit the bridge sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media.

But Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, in his late-night speech on Saturday, did not directly mention the incident, and officials in kyiv have not directly claimed responsibility.

Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed. on the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge is a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Some military analysts argue that the blast could have a major impact if Moscow sees a need to move troops from other regions into Crimea, which are already hard-pressed, or if it causes residents to rush out.

Mick Ryan, a retired senior Australian official who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that even if kyiv was not behind the blast, it constituted “a massive influence operation won for Ukraine.”

“It is a demonstration to the Russians and the rest of the world that the Russian military cannot protect any of the provinces it recently annexed,” he said on Twitter.

(With information from AFP and AP)

