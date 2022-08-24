Ukraine denounced forced recruitment in the Russian-occupied territories

”They take people from their jobs or on the street and send them to the front without any training. Russia treats them like cannon fodder,” explains Iastrebova, who thinks that Russia prioritizes mobilization in Donbas in part because it is cheaper than finding soldiers in Russia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

While Russia prevents mass mobilization within the country, forced recruitment is increasing in the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donbas, where thousands of men are sent to the front lines and others are resisting enlistment.

In some cases they are taken directly from their places of work or while on the streets, and many men remain at home for months to avoid being forcibly recruited.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency assured this Monday that a “mass mobilization” will be decreed in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Lugansk.

Rather than being something new, what it will do is reflect the reality that the majority of men between the ages of 18 and 65 who have been living in the occupied territories since at least February 19 have already been experiencing, Vira Iastrebova, a lawyer and executive director of the Eastern Human Rights Protection Group.

“At least 100,000 men have been forcibly mobilized by the end of spring and no reliable figures are available for the period after.”says Yastrebova.

Many men choose to hide in safe places and are hardly seen. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

”They take people from their jobs or on the street and send them to the front without any training. Russia treats them like cannon fodder.explains Iastrebova, who thinks that Russia prioritizes mobilization in Donbas in part because it is cheaper than finding soldiers in Russia.

“They are not legally protected, nor do their relatives receive any compensation if they die”adds the lawyer, who affirms that students and patients are likely to be mobilized, as well as teachers or miners.

He says that there is little they can do when they are captured and the only alternatives are to be beaten or imprisoned. The borders with Russia have been mostly closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests by wives and mothers of those forcibly recruited have been largely quelled by the creation of an organization controlled by the authorities, called the Donbas Women’s Union.

“Relatives are at least told where their loved ones are in return for keeping quiet,” explains Iastrebova.

Many men choose to hide in safe places and are hardly seen. Efe has been able to follow several Telegram channels in which thousands of citizens daily exchange information about mobilization patrols that they see while trying to find ways to get to work or make purchases.

Ukrainian authorities, including Defense Minister Olexiy Reznikov, have called for those forcibly recruited in Donbas to either try to avoid it or surrender to Ukrainian troops at the first opportunity.

Ukraine has guaranteed that these persons will not be sentenced for the mere fact of serving in the enemy army and that they will be treated as victims of war crimes under the Geneva Convention.

Many of those who were sent to the front surrender when they can. Iastrebova is worried about what might happen next.

”People who did not commit crimes and surrendered immediately should have legal immunity”he tells Efe.

According to testimonies of Ukrainian soldiers, the troops of the separatist republics tend to be worse equipped and less motivated than those from Russia.

However, he adds that he knows of at least one case that he has been closely following in which the recruit received an unusual harsh sentence, fifteen years in prison, this August, after surrendering to the Ukrainian Army. Other cases he has reported to the Zmina Center for Human Rights of Ukraine.

“We put those people in trouble. If they are sent as part of a prisoner of war exchange, they will not return to their families. They will be sent back to fight and will receive even harsher sentences in Ukraine if they surrender again,” explains Iastrebova, who admits that there are some soldiers who do want to fight Ukraine.

These are often people who think that their social status improves when they are given military clothing and an AK-47.

However, he tells Efe that many people would like to go to Ukraine or live in a free Donbas, liberated by Ukraine. Those people should be treated differently and uniformly in court.

“Now they are trapped. What signal does Ukraine send to its own citizens in occupied Donbas with sentences like this?” she asks. He says that it is very important for Ukraine to make it clear that, unlike Russia or the self-proclaimed autonomous republics, the rule of law exists in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Anti-Disinformation Center has also reported protests among some of those soldiers, who were sent to fight in other parts of Ukraine despite first being told they would only fight to protect their “republics.”

