Ukraine denounced that there are at least 230 children missing since the beginning of the Russian invasion

(AFP)

At least 230 children remain missing in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.according to data made public this Wednesday by the country’s Attorney General’s Office on the “Children of War” portal.

According to these data, released by local agencies, in addition to the 230 missing children, 7,297 children were deported from Ukraine to other places outside the country.

At the same time, to this day, they have been located 5,177 children that had been reported missing at some point and 53 of them have already been returned to their surroundings.

It should be noted that 1,114 children have been victims of the military invasion on a large scale carried out by Russia in Ukraine.

Lviv pays tribute to children killed in the Ukrainian war (AFP)

“As of the morning of August 31, 2022, the official number of children killed was unchanged from the previous day: 379 total. The data on the injured did not change either: more than 735″, reads the aforementioned report.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, these figures are not definitive as efforts are being made to determine the casualties in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied territories and in those that have been liberated.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation caused damage to a total of 2,328 educational institutions in Ukraine, of which 289 were completely destroyed.

In the Russian-occupied areas parents are forced to send their children to schools established by them, threatening to separate them from their familiessays the Prosecutor’s Office.

(With information from EFE)

