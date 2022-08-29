Ukraine denounced to the IAEA new attacks by Russian forces against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

FILE PHOTO: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant near Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine denounced to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about new bombings at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantthe most recent on Saturday, without an increase in radiation levels at the site, the UN nuclear agency said in a statement issued in Vienna on Sunday.

According to the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, all security systems continue to function at the plantthe largest in Europe.

The bombings took place on Thursday, Friday and yesterday, Saturday, although Ukraine does not yet have complete information on the nature of the damagestressed the head of the IAEA.

According to reports received from Ukraine, the plant has access to electricity after the plant temporarily lost connection to the last 750-kilovolt external power line on Thursday.

The two reactor units that were then disconnected from the power grid are operating again after being connected on Friday.

The bombings affected the area of ​​the two so-called “special buildings” of the plant, located about a hundred meters from the reactor buildings. There are water treatment plants, equipment repair shops and waste management facilities.

General view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar, in the Zaporizhzhia region (Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via REUTERS)

All radioactivity measurements are within normal and there is no indication of any hydrogen leakage.assured Grossi, citing information received from kyiv.

The director general of the UN agency highlighted in his note that the incidents this week once again highlight the risk of a possible nuclear accident at this plantcontrolled by Russian troops since March but operated by Ukrainian personnel.

Grossi said he is continuing his consultations with all parties with the aim of sending an IAEA expert mission to the plant in the coming days to help ensure nuclear safety there.

The mission will assess the physical damage suffered, determine if the safety and security systems are working, and assess the working conditions of the personnel.

For its part, The United States reproached Russia on Sunday for its “obstructionism” at the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conferencewhich was closed on Friday without a deal after Moscow rejected criticism of its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In a statement, the State Department criticized Russia’s “cynical obstructionism”, but argued that the NPT remains “strong” thanks to the support of the rest of the signatory states.

The 10th NPT review conference ended without a deal on Friday after Russia vetoed a consensus statement over criticism of its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that the attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant increase the risk of a possible nuclear accident (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

Russia refused to accept several paragraphs relating to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant and the need to return it to the control of the competent Ukrainian authorities.

In its statement on Sunday, Washington again urged Russia to cease its military activities near Zaporizhzhia and return control of the plant to Ukraine.

“We are proud to have worked constructively and in good faith with all parties to reach a consensus. Russia’s actions only reflect Russia’s opinion. It is clear that the rest of the NPT states recognize that the treaty is an essential pillar of the rules-based international order,” the State Department said in its statement.

The NPT, signed by 191 countries, is the only multilateral treaty with binding power that establishes nuclear disarmament as its objective.

(With information from EFE)

