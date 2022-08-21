Ukraine exhibits destroyed Russian tanks in downtown kyiv to show the failure of Vladimir Putin’s initial plans

Ukraine exhibits armored vehicles as trophies in the capital

Within days of the six month anniversary of the invasion, Russian tanks parade through kyiv, but not as a takeover of the capital, but destroyed and rusted, put on display by Ukraine to show how Vladimir Putin’s initial plans failed for a quick victory over the neighboring country.

It is a column on which now children play, young people climb them and take selfies near the canyons.

There is a lot of spirit, there is no shortage of smiles.

The exhibition attracted the attention of a large number of pedestrians in the center of kyiv (AP/Andrés Kravchenko)

The sample is part of the preparations to celebrate on August 24 the Independence Day of Ukrainewhen it separated from the Soviet Union, however it cannot be visited that day, due to fears of a special offensive by the Kremlin.

“Russia could go out of its way to do something particularly disgusting and cruel,” President Volodimir Zelensky declared during his daily address on Saturday. Thus, the kyiv authorities announced a ban on any public demonstrations from August 22 to 25 in the capital.

“We must be strong enough to resist any provocation” and “make the occupants pay for their terror,” said the president.

Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed on central Khreshchatyk Boulevard (AP/Andrew Kravchenko)

The cranes locate the destroyed armored vehicles before the eyes of the curious (AP)

In the meantime, tons of scrap “adorn” the center of the capital. They are the armored vehicles that were destroyed when the Russian troops withdrew from the kyiv region, unable to take the city. They trashed the surrounding area, leaving numerous mass graves of civilians and perpetrating crimes against humanity, but had to back off.

In the ground, Russia persists in the invasion. After the withdrawal, Moscow focused its offensive on the south and east, where it tries to control the entire Donbas, partially occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, which together with Lugansk forms Donbas, reported on Sunday that four people were killed and two wounded the day before by the Russians.

Russian forces on Sunday intensified their ground attacks and shelling along the entire front, according to the morning report of the Ukrainian General Staff.

A girl poses on a destroyed tank (Reuters)

Among the bombed cities are Nikopol and Marganets, opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the source said.

Russian forces also managed to occupy a part of the town of Blagodatne, 35 kilometers east of Mikolaiv, the Ukrainian army stated on Facebook.

Russia also bombs other parts of the territory. One example is Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which has been the target of constant attacks since the beginning of the invasion.

Further south, in the Odessa region, regional administration spokesman Sergei Brachuk reported that five Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles were launched from the Black Sea. Three hit a silo in the port without leaving any victims.

With information from AFP

Keep reading:

6 months of war in Ukraine, the world economy at risk

Zelensky warned that Russia might try to do something “particularly cruel” on Ukraine’s independence day

The US, France, Germany and the United Kingdom called for “military containment” around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia