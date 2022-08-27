Ukraine exported more than a million tons of grain for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Ukraine has already sent 44 ships with more than a million tons of grain to 15 countries of the world and has 70 requests to load as many other ships with food, as detailed this Friday night by the president Volodimir Zelensky.

In his usual late-night speech, Zelensky said that the goal is to reach the volume of three million tons of export by sea per monthsince it is “extremely important for Africa, Asia and Europe”.

“Today we can draw the first conclusions about rescuing many countries and peoples from the food crisis, which Russia wanted so badly to exacerbate into a real famine,” he said.

In the balance on the shipment of food, the Ukrainian president has assured that the export of grains has been operating for almost a month, and during this time “the first million tons of food products” were exported since the war beganspecifically from its three seaports in Chornomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhne.

“This is a victory,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine hopes to increase its food export levels

And in practice, he added, it means “that Ukrainian grain and the very fact that Ukraine’s supply route to the world food market has worked, make it possible to avoid market chaos, reduce the severity of the food crisis and avoid catastrophic shortages.

“Ukraine was, is and will be one of the guarantors of world food security”, he said in his speech.

The Ukrainian leader has highlighted the importance of this commercial activity as “it supports Ukraine’s status as an international subject”, it provides “jobs” for its citizens and income “for Ukrainian companies, for our budget and provides funds to plant the next year”.

GUARANTEED PURCHASE

This week, the United States stepped forward to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the coming weeks for an upcoming shipment of food aid from ports no longer blockaded by war, said the head of the World Food Program (PMA) a The Associated Press.

Zelensky considered as a victory the departure of more than 40 ships with grain from Ukraine to different countries

The final destinations for the grain are not confirmed and discussions continuesaid David Beasley. But the planned shipment, one of several being pursued by the HIM who fights against hunger, is more than six times the amount of grain that the first ship organized by WFP from Ukraine is now taking people in the Horn of Africa at risk of starvation.

Beasley spoke last week from northern Kenya, which is mired in a drought that is withering the Horn of Africa region. She sat under a thorn tree among the local women who told the AP that the last time it rained was in 2019.

Their parched communities face another failed rainy season in a matter of weeks that could push parts of the region, especially neighboring Somalia, into famine. Thousands of people have already died. The World Food Program says 22 million people are hungry.

(With information from EFE)

