Ukraine has destroyed more than 2,000 Russian tanks and 4,500 armored vehicles since the start of Putin’s invasion

Ukraine has destroyed since the war began more than 2,000 tanks, 4,500 armored combat vehicles, 250 planes and 200 Russian helicopters, as announced tonight by the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky.

In his usual late-night speech, this time on the 200 days of warthe Ukrainian leader has assured that his armed forces have also killed more than a thousand artillery systems, another thousand drones, 15 ships and boats and “thousands of other units of enemy equipment.”

“Today everyone sees and takes note” of the actions of the Ukrainian army “in the north, south and east of Ukraine,” said Zelensky, for whom “the world is impressed” and “the enemy is panicking.”

Ukraine’s defenders, “all those who have bravely stood up for 200 days,” are the reason Ukraine is “standing up,” he said.

Ukrainian soldiers display their country’s flag on a rooftop in Kupiansk, Ukraine. September 10, 2022. Telegram @kuptg/via Reuters. THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO SALES OR FILES.

“Strong, and that’s why we are free,” he added. Unbreakable, and therefore we are independent. Our fighters, who heroically held back the enemy, and now do not hold back. And they expel the occupants from the north, the south and the east. In all directions, but moving in only one direction: forward and toward victory.”

In his speech to the Ukrainian military, the president assured that “the road to victory is difficult”, but he is sure that they are capable of it.

“You will arrive at our border, at all its sections. You will see our borders and the backs of the enemies,” he said.

200 DAYS

Zelensky thanked his compatriots for defending the country from Russian troops in a war that has celebrated 200 days this Saturday, since on February 24 the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, decreed the “special military operation” in his neighboring country. .

“In these 200 days we have achieved a lot, but the most important thing and, therefore, the most complicated is yet to come”, affirmed the Ukrainian president in his daily message to the nation.

Zelensky acknowledged the performance of the Ukrainian Army, of the “combatants, who heroically restrained the enemy.” Thus, he wanted to dedicate this speech to “all those who have bravely stood up for 200 days, being the exact reason why Ukraine is standing up”.

A decisive advance by Ukrainian forces liberated 2,500 km of Russian-occupied territory

“We believe in you, in those who have been doing your job, risking your life, defending your country during all these 200 days, at -15 degrees Celsius or +35 degrees Celsius, at 02:00 or 06:00 on a Monday. anyone or an Independence Day, despite the fatigue, the tension and the danger”, he expressed.

The mandatary individually thanked ground troops for their “brave and selfless” “hard” work; to the air troops, whom he has congratulated for “successfully repelling the enemy” in the Donetsk region; and to naval forces, of which he has indicated his “successes.”

In this regard, Zelensky expressed satisfaction with his troops, those who “write the history of independence, the history of victory, the history of Ukraine.”

Ukraine has celebrated one of its greatest successes since the start of the war, as the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that it was withdrawing its troops from the Kharkiv region.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

