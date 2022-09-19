Ukraine has exported 3.7 million tons of grain since it agreed with Russia to open the Black Sea corridor

A shipyard worker watches as barley grain is mechanically dumped onto a 40,000-tonne ship at the shipping terminal of a Ukrainian agricultural exporter in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolaev. (REUTERS/Vincent Mundy)

Ukraine has exported 3.7 million tons of grain since the shipping corridor through the Black Sea was opened last Julyby virtue of the agreement reached with Russia for the transport of grain accumulated in its ports since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

According to sources from the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, reproduced by the portal UkrinformUntil this Sunday, a total of 165 freighters with cereals have left through the ports agreed for this weekend.

Throughout this day it is expected the departure of another ten ships with some 169,000 tons of grain.

The agreement to unblock the exports of cereals and other products was signed last July, separately, by Russia and Ukraine, under the auspices of United Nations y Turkeywho supervise these transports.

Until the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, last February, Ukraine exported up to six million tons of grain per month. The transport blockade threatened to precipitate a food crisis on a global scale.

Along with the grain transported by sea, Ukraine managed to transport 3 million tons in August through land routes to the European Union (EU), mainly through Poland and Romania, destined for both the community bloc and third countries.

The Ukrainian grain ship arrives in Ireland (REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne)

On the other hand, this Sunday the Ukrainian authorities denounced new Russian attacks in the south and east of the country, with at least five civilians killed, as well as the beginning of the exhumation of bodies in the graves revealed in the liberated city of Izium.

Civilian casualties occurred in Donetskin the east of the country, informs the portal Ukrinformwhich refers to the regional authorities of that region, where Ukrainian troops are trying to regain control of areas occupied by the Russians.

In Nikopol, in the south, Russian attacks damaged dozens of residential buildings, as well as the gas and electricity network.

In Izium, one of the liberated towns in the east of the country, the tasks of identifying the corpses found in graves began, some of them with signs of torture.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchukthe exhumation of 59 bodies has been achieved, of which an undetermined number have been identified, reports Ukrinform.

Ukraine denounced new attacks by Russian troops in the south and east of the country (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

The bodies correspond to 16 civilian men, 26 women and 17 soldiers, most of whom show signs of not having died naturally.

So far, 440 graves have been located in the vicinity of that city, recently liberated from Russian troops.

the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyaccused Moscow of “Nazi practices”, similar to the atrocities committed in World War II, according to his latest message, released last night.

In his previous video message on Friday night, the Ukrainian leader called on the international community to act against Russia and compared the Izium situation to the war crimes revealed in April in Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv.

(With information from EFE)

