Ukraine imposed sanctions against more than 600 members of Russia’s leadership in response to the invasion

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, announced the imposition of sanctions against more than 600 people who are part of the Russian leadership in response to the invasion of the country, unleashed on February 24 by order of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“None of them will avoid responsibility. It’s just a matter of time”, said Zelensky, who stressed that the Ukrainian authorities “have already taken some of the necessary steps at the legal, diplomatic and political levels to make them accountable”. “We will deliberately take other steps,” he said, while anticipating that Ukrainian citizenship will be withdrawn from anyone subjected to sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday that they executed more than 600 Russian soldiers in the framework of the fighting recorded in the last day, marked by the counteroffensive launched in recent days by the Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, in the east of the country.

The General Staff of the Army of Ukraine He expressed in a message on his account on the social network Facebook that during the last 24 hours 640 Russian soldiers died and raised the total number of deaths among the Russian ranks to 51,250, without Moscow giving an official balance of casualties.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army stressed that “the enemy continues to focus its efforts on stabilizing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, keeping the districts temporarily occupied in Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mikolaiv.”

He also highlighted that since the beginning of the conflict, 2,112 combat tanks, 1,226 artillery systems, 159 anti-aircraft defense systems and 305 self-propelled and armored multiple rocket launchers have been destroyed.

On the other hand, he pointed out that they have also been destroyed 239 planes, 210 helicopters, 884 drones, 15 boats, 3,344 vehicles and fuel tanks, while 214 cruise missiles have been shot down. “The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses during the last day in the direction of Donetsk,” he stressed.

Finally, he denounced that during the last 24 hours the Russian forces have carried out ten missile attacks and 22 bombardments in the country, before stressing that the Ukrainian forces have carried out more than 30 bombardments against “strongholds and places of concentration of personnel and equipment of the enemy” in this same period.

(With information from Europe Press)

