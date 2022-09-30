Ukraine killed a senior official of the pro-Russian authorities during a missile operation in Kherson

The pro-Russian military officer, Alexei Katerinichev, number two of the Security Administration of the Kherson Region”

A senior official of the pro-Russian authorities in the Ukrainian region of Kherson He was killed this Friday due to a missile operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as reported by the Russian parliamentarian Alexander Malkevich.

“As a result of a guided missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the center of Kherson, Alexei Katerynichev is dead‘number two’ of the Security Administration of the Kherson Region”, he said on Telegram.

Thus, he has indicated that he was a decorated officer and has detailed that he had been in office for a month and a half. “Before the appointment, he served 25 years in the Border Force and in units of the Federal Security Service (FSB)”, he specified.

“They have killed him in the room where he was and lived,” said the Russian spokesmen, who also highlighted the death of another Kremlin official, Alexei Zhuravkowho was also killed on September 25 in another missile operation in Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to sign this Friday the accession of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as that of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions –partially occupied by Russian forces– after the referendums of the last days, rejected by the international community.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

And russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia left at least 25 dead and dozens woundedsaid a Ukrainian official just hours before Moscow planned to annex more territory from Ukraine in a seven-month conflict escalation.

The regional governor of ZaporizhzhiaOleksandr Starukh made the announcement in a statement posted online. He pointed out that there were at least 50 wounded after Russian forces attacked a humanitarian caravan en route to Russian-occupied territory.

The attack comes at a time when Moscow is getting ready to annex four regions to Russia after a referendum that has been criticized by the international community as part of its invasion in Ukraine. These regions include areas near Zaporizhzhiabut not the city, which remains under Ukrainian control.

Starukh said that the people traveling in the convoy were planning to travel to territory occupied by Russia to pick up relatives and get them to safety. He added that there are already rescue teams at the scene of the attack.

The annexation, and the celebratory concerts and festivals planned in Moscow and occupied territories, would occur just days after voters supposedly Russia-managed referendums passed and which Ukrainian and Western authorities have described as illegal, forced and rigged.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that four regions of Ukraine: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhiawould join Russia during a ceremony attended by the president Vladimir Putin, who is expected to deliver an important speech. Peskov said that the pro-Russian administrators of the regions would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

In apparent response, the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky called an emergency meeting for this Friday with its National Security and Defense Council.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

At least 25 civilians were killed during a Russian attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia

The US proposed to the UN Security Council to condemn the referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia