Ukraine killed ten Iranian soldiers on the Crimean peninsula

Ten Iranian citizens who participated in a training exercise for the use of drones they would have died in Crimea in a Ukrainian attack, according to Ukrainian sources quoted by Israeli television ABLE TO.
The attack occurred last week in an area of Crimea, according to the sources consulted and not confirmed by official means. Although kyiv and its allies have denounced the use of Iranian drones by Russia, Tehran has denied that it has provided this war material to Russia.
The source of the information is the National Center of the Ukrainian Resistance: “The Russians have brought Ukrainian instructors to the occupied territory of Kherson and Crimea to launch drones kamikaze Shahed-136″, indicated this organization, which in turn refers to information from the underground Ukrainian “resistance”.
“They teach the Russians to use kamikaze drones already monitor the launch of drones against Ukrainian civilian targetsincluding the attacks on Nikolaev and Odessa,” he added.
Last Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, warned that “Iranians have been on Ukrainian territory to help Russia with drone operations.”
“We continue to consider Iran complicit for exporting terror not only to the Middle East region, but also to Ukraine,” he said. Pentagon press chief Ned Price specifically singled out Crimea on Thursday for the presence of Iranian trainers.
On Friday the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that they have managed to shoot down 85 percent of kamikaze drones launched by Russiaas reported by the Ukrainian news agency UKrinform. On the same Friday, Iran advised all its citizens to immediately leave Ukrainian territory.
Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky declared last week that Russia had ordered 2.400 drones from Iran.
US officials believe that Tehran may have sent military personnel to assist Russia in part due to Russian unfamiliarity with this type of drone. Declassified US intelligence reports showed the Russians were facing technical problems with the drones shortly after receiving the order in August.
“The systems were experiencing failures and their performance was not up to the standards that customers apparently expected,” said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. “So the Iranians decided to send training and technical support personnel to help the Russians use them more lethally.”
With information from Europa Press
Keep reading: