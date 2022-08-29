Ukraine launched a counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kherson

The Ukrainian president gave a message of hope in the announcement of the counteroffensive



Ukrainian forces began a counteroffensive to retake the southern city of Kherson, currently occupied by Russian troops, a local government official said on Monday. The Ukrainian counteroffensive would represent a key strategic advance for the kyiv forces.

“Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions throughout the territory of the occupied Kherson region,” said the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Sergey Khlanto the television channel Pryamyi from Ukraine.

A Russian military truck drives past unexploded ordnance during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled town of Chornobaivka July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

“This is the announcement of what we have been waiting for since the spring: it is the beginning of the unemployment of the Kherson region”, added the official

Reports have been circulating for weeks about Ukrainian forces preparing for counteroffensive in the south of the countrythat is, in the region of Kherson occupied by Russia.

El presidente ucraniano Volodimir Zelensky. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russian-installed officials in the region announced on Monday the evacuation of residents from nearby Nova Kakhovkaa city frequently attacked by kyiv forces, to the bomb shelters of their workplaces. Officials cited Ukrainian rocket attacks on the city.

Earlier, two senior US officials confirmed to CNN that Ukrainian forces had begun “shaping” operations in the south to prepare the battlefield for the counteroffensive.

But in a war plagued by claims that are difficult to independently verify, Moscow-appointed Crimean regional leader Sergei Aksyonov dismissed Ukrainian claim of a counteroffensive in the region of Kherson as false, noting that Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in the south and elsewhere.

The highest number of victims (eight civilians killed and seven injured) in the last 24 hours was recorded in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian forces carried out attacks in the cities of Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka overnight, and the region’s Ukrainian governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, urged remaining residents to evacuate immediately.

Kharkivthe second largest city in Ukraine, was attacked with cluster munitions on Monday morning, reported the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Ukraine’s presidential office also reported heavy fighting and multiple Ukrainian attacks in the southern Kherson region, most of which is occupied by the Russians. Ukrainian forces have recently been carrying out attacks on ammunition depots and Russian military positions there.

