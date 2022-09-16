Ukraine lost about 15% of its grain storage capacity due to Russian attacks

Ukraine lost about 15% of its grain storage capacity during the war with Russia, threatening its role as the world’s key food supplier, a new report revealed on Thursday.

The Conflict Observatory backed by the government of USA he claimed that the Russians seized storage space equivalent to 6.2 million tons and that a 2.2 million-ton capacity held by Ukraine was destroyed.

Total, the war has eliminated some 8.5 million tons of the 58 million that can be storedthreatening the future ability to produce crucial supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to the world market, according to the report.

As a result, farmers are running out of space to store their shipmentswhich could discourage planting for the next harvest, especially winter wheat, the report says.

“The damage and seizure of storage capacity by Russia and allied Russian forces threaten to turn Ukraine’s ongoing agrarian crisis into a catastrophe,” the report forecasts.

“Millions of people around the world depend on Ukrainian agricultural products and are directly impacted by rising prices on the global market, caused by shortages related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The report, prepared for the Conflict Observatory for him Yale University School of Public Health Humane Research Laboratorywith him Oak Ridge National Laboratoryused satellite photography and stopping algorithms to assess damage to storage facilities like silos and grain elevators across Ukraine.

He found that even partial damage to the facility can ruin stored crops.

Most of the occupied or damaged facilities are in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblast, and most were near transportation hubs, suggesting they were damaged in targeted and deliberate attacks.

“Indiscriminately targeting dedicated crop storage infrastructure may constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity under international law,” the report warns.

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky declared on Thursday that a mass grave had been found in Izium after the city was retaken from Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky, declared this Thursday that a pit common in Izium after the city was retaken from Russian forces.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief investigator of the Kharkiv region police, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on all the bodies. “I can say that it is one of the largest burial sites in a big city in liberated (areas)… 440 bodies were buried in one placeBolvinov said.

“Some died from artillery fire… others died from air strikes“, said. Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend.

Zelensky blamed Russia and compared the discovery to what happened in Bucha, outside the capital kyiv, in the early stages of the invasion by Russian forces in late February. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Bucha.

