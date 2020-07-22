Ukraine President Frees Hostages by Endorsing Joaquin Phoenix Film

An armed man in Ukraine held 13 individuals hostage and demanded the nation’s president publicly endorse a Joaquin Phoenix movie earlier than he’d free them.

In response to The New York Occasions, a standoff between the hostage taker, recognized as Maksim Krivosh, and the police lasted almost 12 hours. One of many man’s calls for was that President Volodymyr Zelensky inform Ukrainians to look at the 2005 movie “Earthlings,” narrated by Phoenix.

Zelensky adopted the request, posting on Fb, “All people watch the 2005 documentary ‘Earthlings.’” He later deleted the submit.

The movie examines using animals in agricultural and scientific industries and consists of hidden digicam footage of animals struggling. It additionally compares speciesism to racism and sexism amongst people.

After Zelensky posted the message about “Earthlings,” Krivosh launched all of the hostages and surrendered to police, in keeping with The New York Occasions. He had let three hostages go earlier within the day after chatting with the president over the cellphone. Not one of the hostages had been harmed.

Krivosh had seized a bus and barricaded himself within the metropolis of Lutsk on Tuesday morning. He posted his manifesto and calls for on Twitter earlier within the day. Together with his demand about “Earthlings,” he requested that authorities officers and members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church submit messages saying that they’re terrorists.

Native media retailers reported that Krivosh confirmed “Earthlings” to the hostages on the bus.

Krivosh was armed with a rifle and explosives, and several other of the bus home windows had been struck by bullets, however there was no bloodshed, in keeping with The New York Occasions. Zelensky issued a press release after the hostages had been freed and Krivosh was arrested, saying “We weren’t preventing for scores. We had been preventing for lives.”