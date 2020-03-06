General News

Ukraine president gives Putin one year to strike deal to end war

March 6, 2020
In an distinctive interview, Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he’s ready to stroll away from Russia talks till there’s development

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, believes he can negotiate a keep Vladimir Putin to end the battle in Ukraine, nonetheless has threatened to stroll away from talks after a yr if there is no development collectively together with his Russian counterpart.

“Time is ticking,” he knowledgeable the Mum or dad in a unprecedented interview, to be printed in full on Saturday. “The federal authorities can spend 300 and sixty 5 days on the entire settlement. Then it have to be utilized. Any further is illegal.”

