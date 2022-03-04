Ukraine promised rewards to whoever donated cryptocurrencies. They have canceled them overnight and will sell NFTs instead

Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and head of Ukraine’s Digital Transformation (the same one who asked Elon Musk to activate Starlink in the country), has posted on his Twitter profile that the Kiev government has decided to cancel the airdrop it had announced yesterday . “Every day there are more people willing to help Ukraine fight aggression. Instead, soon we will announce NFT to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine“.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian government announced That after raise $47 million in donations from Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether, fans would be rewarded with a special airdrop. In general, airdrops are usually carried out by companies.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT. BTC – 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P ETH and USDT (ERC-20) – 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 – Ukraine / Ukraine (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

It’s used as a promotional tool to increase the number of users of a new token or blockchain project. To unlock the free tokens, recipients are required to complete a certain task before the tokens are transferred. In this case, the goal was to promote even more donations to the country. And the cancellation could have been because it was at risk of phishing, according to various sources.

After careful consideration we decided to cancel airdrop. Every day there are more and more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the agression. Instead, we will announce NFTs to support Ukrainian Armed Forces soon. We DO NOT HAVE any plans to issue any fungible tokens — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 3, 2022

looking on social media, especially on Twitter, many people do not see well the promise of the airdrop. There are several people who comment that if a donation is made, nothing should be expected in return. According to a graph posted on Twitter by NateAlex, although Ukraine has been receiving donations in cryptocurrency for days, yesterday there was a very high spike when the government announced this airdrop. Now, the donors are not going to receive the reward.

the state of crypto pic.twitter.com/MhTjnhINvs — NateAlex ლ⚈෴⚈ლ (@NateAlexNFT) March 2, 2022

There are also those who criticize on Twitter who find it strange that people are donating cryptocurrencies to finance a warinstead of for humanitarian aid or support for refugees who have had to flee to other countries.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

NFT for self-financing

Instead of the airdrop, the goal of the ministry of digital transformation will now create NFT to finance their armed forces. The NFT or non-fungible token fever could potentially raise a lot of money, if we take into account other very striking stories in which an NFT has made huge amounts of money, such as the case of the selfies of an Indonesian boy (who neither he himself understood why people wanted to buy them) or a gray pixel.

This idea could have been inspired in a sale yesterday: the Ukrainian flag in NFT that managed to raise 6.75 million dollars to finance this war, in a sale promoted by UkraineDAO.