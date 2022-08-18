Ukraine removes Russian writers from secondary education program

Monument to Alexander Pushkin in Odesa, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine removed Russian and Belarusian authors from the secondary school curriculum facing the course that begins, as announced in a statement. According to the updated syllabus, in the subject of foreign literature From now on, only authors of works in the Russian language born in the present day will be studied. Ukraine or that they had a special relationship with this country.

“Revising and updating the content of the general curriculum for secondary education is a reaction to the challenges that have arisen in relation to the Large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine ,” the Ministry said in the statement.

As highlighted by the Ukrainian agency “Unian”, this implies that students will no longer study the Russian national poet Alexander Pushkinalthough the program will include Nikolái Gogol y Mikhail Bulgakovboth born in the territory of what is now Ukraine, although they wrote in Russian.

Teaching hours allocated so far to Russian authors On the contrary, they will be dedicated to European writers, poets and playwrights, among them Jean de Lafontaine, Robert Burns o Johann Wolfgang von Goethe .

The elimination of the Russian authors is not the only modification of the agenda, whose revision according to the Ministry was carried out in cooperation with representatives of higher education institutes, deputies, teachers and NGOs, among others.

Teaching hours previously devoted to Russian-born authors will now be devoted to the work of writers such as Goethe.

Thus, in reference to the subject of History, “ updated syllabi offer a view of the Soviet Union as an imperial-type state ”, says the statement, which highlights that students will also be confronted with a more detailed teaching of recent history.

In relation to the armed conflict that began in the donbas in 2014“they underline the genocidal actions of political leaders and the Russian Army against Ukrainians, national resistance against Russian aggression and international support for Ukraine,” the statement said.

In addition, in the subject “Defense of Ukraine” the “patriotic-military” component will be reinforced with information on the current war and its “heroes”, while “Basic Health” students will learn concepts related to protection in times of conflict.

The determination of the portfolio that deals with education and scientific research in Ukraine comes after other signs that the State has already given in favor of the process they call “de-Russification”. In May of this year, some three months after the Russia of Putin invaded Ukraine, the director of the Ukrainian Book Institute had defended the importance of withdraw from the country’s public libraries books written by Russian authors.

Oleksandra Koval, the official in charge of that area, said at the time: “Books are a weapon: both to attack and to defend oneself.” In her eyes, the most urgent thing to eradicate from Ukrainian libraries at that time were volumes that included “ Imperial Narratives and Pro-Violence Propaganda and pro-Russian chauvinist policies.”

The “derussification” prompted the change of name of some streets, such as those inspired by the writer Alexander Pushkin. The kyiv city council received requests to change the names of spaces such as subway stations.

Strictly speaking, some 100 million copies – something like half of the collection of public libraries in Ukraine – met the definition of what for Koval should be removed from the reach of readers. Among these copies were classics of universal literature, such as those written by Pushkin -finally withdrawn from the school curriculum-, Dostoevsky o Tolstoy.

“It is not true” that these are books “at the pinnacle of world literature,” the official under the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture said at the time. From her point of view, that belief is based precisely on its inclusion in school curricula, something that Ukraine has just revised in the face of the start of a new school year. “In any case, they should be studied by experts,” said Koval about these works.

In June there were also movements that intertwined the world of literature with the climate unleashed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . An author from the country under attack petitioned the authorities for all the streets called Pushkin they will be called Stephen Kingnamed after the American horror novelist who expressed his support for Ukraine shortly after the invasion.

In the town of Vinnytsyain the geographical center of the country, a street called Alexander Blok in honor of a Russian poet it was renamed Police Heroes. In Kievthe national capital, the city council approved that the street called Leo Tolstoy will change its name to Heroes of Ukraine. That same city council received the answers of 6.5 million Ukrainians who were expressing their vote regarding what to do with 296 place names -names of streets, parks, public spaces- related to Russia.

The change in the secondary school curriculum is a further step in the direction of “derussification” . The disappearance of certain works and authors from the educational training of students thus becomes a collateral effect of an armed conflict that has lasted almost half a year.

With information from EFE.

