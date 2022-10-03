Ukraine reported on the liberation of a new town in Donetsk after the annexation announced by Putin

Ukraine announced the release of Torske, in Donetsk, one of the four occupied regions that Russia annexed REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

The Ukrainian army announced on Monday the liberation of the town of Codin Donetskone of the four occupied regions that Russia has been annexed.

The spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevatymade the announcement on a Ukrainian television program and indicated that the army continues to stabilize the area of Lymana major city in the same region captured this weekend.

In the zone of LymanCherevaty said, Ukrainian forces are capturing straggling Russian soldiers and attempting to remove mines in territory that, as he put it, “is heavily mined.”

The Russian Army suffered its second major defeat in eastern Ukraine in less than a month on Saturday after withdrawing from the pro-Russian stronghold of Lyman, in the Donetsk region, twenty-four hours after annexing that and three other regions in the east and south of the country. neighbour.

Responding to a question about reports that a large number of Russian soldiers were encircled in the direction of Lyman, Cherevaty said that “some of them were physically destroyed, some were captured and some were able to leave in columns or small groups.”

Regarding these soldiers, the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense He said Saturday that “because of the risk of being encircled, Allied forces have been withdrawn from the town of Lyman to more advantageous positions.”

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelenskytoday announced the liberation of two settlements in the Kherson region, another of the occupied areas that Russia has decided to annex: Arkhangelsk and Myrolyubivka.

According to the latest report from the Institute for the Study of War (USA), Ukrainian forces have made steady gains around Liman in the Donetsk region and have broken through Russian defensive positions in the northeast of the Kherson region.

In a speech broadcast on television, charged with a highly nostalgic tone for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putinannounced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

During a symbolic act in the Kremlin, and in the presence of the country’s political elite, Putin has taken a new step in his offensive on Ukraineignoring the warnings of Western governments and the UN, which question the legal validity of this annexation.

The Russian president said that the inhabitants of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be “our citizens forever”.

“The inhabitants of Luhansk y Donetsk, Kherson y Zaporizhzhia they become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added.

“Today we signed an agreement on the integration” of these regions to Russia, Putin declared before members of the government, deputies and senators and other representatives of the Russian state.

The president has gone back to the Soviet era and has appealed to tradition to defend that, outside of Russia, there are those who want to “return to their historical homeland.”

(With information from EFE)

