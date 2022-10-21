Ukraine restricted the consumption of electricity and water due to the damage caused by Russia in strategic facilities

Russia destroyed strategic utility facilities in Ukraine during its latest attacks. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Ukrainians reduced electricity consumption and some ran out of running water on Thursday to relieve pressure on the network and enable the repair of destroyed infrastructure by Russian air strikes, as kyiv forces advanced on the city of Kherson.

Although Ukraine is carrying out successful counteroffensives against Russian forces in the east and south, it is struggling to protect power generation facilities and other public services from Russian missile and drone attacks that appear designed to disrupt and demoralize. as boreal winter is coming.

Ukrainians tried to use less energy on Thursday, after the government imposed restrictions on electricity across the country for the first time since the Russian invasion on February 24, following a spate of attacks that the president said Volodimir Zelenskyhave affected a third of power plants.

Under the new energy saving regime, on Thursday the power supply was restricted throughout Ukraine between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“The Russians have invaded our country, there is a lot of anger against the Russian leaders and the Russian people,” he told Reuters Mikhaylo Holovnenko, a resident of kyiv. “But we are prepared for the blackouts. We have candles, charged power banks. Ukraine is charged to win”.

Ukrainians reduced electricity and water consumption to repair infrastructure after Russian attacks. (REUTERS/Roman Baluk)

Some grocery stores in kyiv said they had noticed that people were starting to buy more 5-litre bottles of mineral water to prepare for the possible water shortage.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy and hunger as weapons. “Scorched earth tactics will not help Russia win the war. They will only strengthen the unity and determination of Ukraine and its partners,” Scholz told the German Parliament.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said Scholz was the last person who should make such accusations. “The German chancellor has clearly forgotten the Nazi past of his country and the 30 million Soviets who were killed or died of hunger and cold during the war,” he stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that it was again attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure, a strategy that has intensified since the appointment this month of Sergei Surovikin – dubbed “General Armageddon” by Russian media due to his alleged rudeness – as commander of what Moscow qualifies as its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine without electricity after critical civilian infrastructure was hit by a Russian missile attack on October 11, 2022 (REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk)

journalists from Reuters they said five drones landed on Thursday in the southern port city of Mykolaiv, but it was not clear where.

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, stated that Russia carried out more than 300 air strikes against Ukrainian energy facilities since October 10. He also indicated that the Government is seeking a 20% reduction in energy use as a result.

“We see a voluntary decrease (of electricity consumption). But when it’s not enough, we’re forced to force cuts,” he noted.

Cities such as the capital kyiv and Kharkiv announced restrictions on the use of public transport with an electric motor, such as trolleybuses, and reduced the frequency of metro convoys.

People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile attack in kyiv, Ukraine, on October 11, 2022 (REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

The entire northeastern region of Sumy, which borders Russia, said it would spend the entire day – from 07:00 to 23:00 local time – without water, electric transport or street lighting.

“We need time to restore power plants, we need a break for our consumers,” Volodimir Kudrytskyi, head of power grid operator Ukrenergo, told Ukrainian television.

Zelensky explained in a video address Wednesday night that electrical problems will take time to resolve.

“We assume that Russian terror will target energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100% of enemy missiles and drones,” he said.

Zelensky was scheduled to speak Thursday at a European Union summit. The leaders of the 27 member states will discuss options for further aid to Ukraine, including energy equipment, help to restore electricity supply and long-term financing for reconstruction.

Much of the destruction has been caused by Russian drones, which Ukraine and the West say are Iranian-made, something Tehran denies.

EU members agreed on new measures against Iran for its supply of drones to Russia, according to the bloc’s Czech presidency.

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a train station in the city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, on October 20, 2022 (REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak)

On the ground, the Ukrainian military continued to try to continue their advance towards the southern city of Khersonthe only regional capital Russian forces have captured since they began their invasion eight months ago.

The Russian-appointed administration on Wednesday urged civilians to leave the city, control of which gives Russia a land route to Crimeawhich it seized in 2014, and to the mouth of the Dnieper River.

