Ukraine suggested to Putin’s troops to lay down their weapons to “save Russia from tragedy and humiliation”

Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikovappealed today to Russian troops not to waste time and save their country from tragedy and their Army from humiliation.

“They can still save Russia from tragedy and the Russian army from humiliation. But time is running out. Don’t lose it,” Reznikov said in a nearly eight-minute video in which he addresses in Russian “first of all” the officers and command because it is up to them “to make decisions.”

He added that Ukraine will guarantee “life, security and justice to all those who refuse to fight immediately”.

He added that the Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine “were deceived and betrayed”.

“They were promised an easy excursion, but they were sent into an ambush. They pay in blood for someone’s fantasies and false goals”, he said referring to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

He stated that the Russian authorities do not listen to their troops and commanders, because “listening to them now means admitting mistakes”.

“And in Moscow the truth is not liked. You find it easier to tell how you died heroically in combat against the fictitious hordes of NATO”, he assured.

He added that many have already realized that they were sent “to die for the wrong cause.”

Perhaps that is why Putin “is hiding in a bunker”, instead of “taking the hit” alongside his troops, because fears the “knowledge”, “contempt” and “righteous wrath” of the militaryhe pointed.

According to Reznikov, the Russian commanders have already understood that they have fallen “in a trap with war” and they will go to great lengths to blame their subordinates for “their miscalculations, their thefts.”

He indicated that once the war is over, it will be the soldiers who will have to look the crippled, widows and orphans in the eye, because no one in the Kremlin will.

“You will have to live alongside those who are now fleeing en masse from the mobilization to Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and even Mongolia. And they will be sure that they did the right thing,” she stressed.

