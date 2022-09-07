Ukraine supports the sending of blue helmets to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia

UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (Reuters/file)

Ukraine is in favor of sending UN blue helmets to its nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiathe largest in Europe and occupied by Russian troops, declared the head of the state operator Energoatom on Wednesday.

“Deploy the peacekeeping contingent and remove the Russian military may be one of the means of creating the security zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP”, Petro Kotin told television quoted by the agency Interfax-Ukraine.

The statements come a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for a “safe zone” to avoid a nuclear accident at the plant, whose situation is “unsustainable” due to the bombing.

“The dispatch of the peacekeeping contingent to the plant complex, in Energodar [la ciudad donde se encuentra] and to nearby territories requires diplomatic efforts by the UNKotin added.

Russian has occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant (Reuters)

Russian troops took control of the plant in early March. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of bombing the facilities.

Karine Herviou, director general of the French Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety, warned on Wednesday of a possible “Fukushima-type scenario”.

“The main risk would be that the reactors run out of power”, which could cause the melting of parts of the reactors, Herviou said in an interview for French radio. This could then “damage the reactor buildings and cause very significant radioactive releases,” she said.

Herviou added that while there have been no hits to the reactors themselves, hits to nearby buildings could also “result in the release of radioactive elements into the environment.”

The IAEA sent a team of 14 people led by its chief, Rafael Grossi, to the Zaporizhzhia plant last week. Two team members are expected to remain there permanently to oversee plant security.

IAEA mission members

This Wednesday, Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not deploy military equipment at the nuclear power plant, after the UN atomic agency asked to create a “security zone” around the plant to avoid a disaster.

In a report released on Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency “writes that it is necessary to remove military material from the territory of the plant. But the thing is that there is no military equipment on the territory of that plant” controlled by Russian forces, Putin said at an economic forum in Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East.

