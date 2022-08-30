Ukraine uses replicas of US advanced rocket systems as decoys for Russian missiles

Ukrainian servicemen fire an M777 artillery piece at a frontline position against Russia in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (REUTERS/Sofia Gatilova)

A fleet of wooden decoys, replicas of American advanced rocket systems, tricked Russian forces into wasting expensive long-range cruise missiles on dummy targets.US and Ukrainian officials revealed on Tuesday.

Ukrainian decoys are made of wood, but can be indistinguishable from an artillery battery for Russian droneswhich transmit their location to naval cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea, officials told The Washington Post. The American newspaper also reviewed photographs of the aftershocks that confirm the revelations.

“When the drones see the battery, it is like a VIP target”said a senior Ukrainian official.

The lures replicate in particular the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System American-made, or HIMARS.

These decoys caused Russia to waste at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles in a few weeksofficials said. The success prompted Ukraine to expand production of the replicas for wider use.

The use of rocket system decoyswhich has not been previously reported, is one of many asymmetrical tactics Ukraine’s armed forces have adopted to fight a larger, better-equipped invader. Another key edge of this asymmetric war is the acts of sabotage carried out by the Ukrainian partisans behind enemy lines.

Describing the Ukrainian aftershocks, the kyiv official said his army had no choice but to resort to unconventional tactics to defend against a larger adversary. “A small Soviet army cannot defeat a large Soviet army.”the official told Post. “We need to fight asymmetrically.”

According to military analysts, to Ukraine the advantages of decoys on the battlefield are twofold.

On the one hand, finding ways to degrade and Exhausting Russia’s largest arsenal of rockets and missiles is critical to Ukraine’s smaller military.

“A Kalibr missile launched against a false HIMARS target in a field is a missile that cannot be used against a Ukrainian city,” he told the Post Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Other The advantage of decoys is that they could force the Russians to take precautions and move their ammunition dumps and command and control nodes further away from the front lines.beyond the anticipated scope of HIMARS.

The destruction of the Ukrainian replicas could also explain why Russia has boasted in recent weeks of destroying several Western-made artillery stations.

“They have claimed to have reached more HIMARS than we have sent”a US diplomat told the Post.

The decoys caused Russia to waste at least 10 Kalibr cruise missiles in just a few weeks, the officials said. (Russian Defense Ministry/Distributed via REUTERS)

Western weapons, such as HIMARS rocket launchers, have increased Ukraine’s combat capabilities by allowing it to accurately target ammunition depots, bridges and other key Russian facilities with impunity.

In a major symbolic victory in April, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea fleet, the cruiser Moscowblew up and sank after allegedly being hit by a Ukrainian missile. It was a severe blow to Russia’s pride and forced it to limit its naval operations.

Russia suffered a further blow this month with a series of explosions at an airbase and ammunition depot in Crimea. Although kyiv did not claim responsibility for the blasts, there is no doubt that it was involved. The Russians attributed one of the explosions to an act of sabotage and another to alleged unsafe handling of ammunition, an explanation that was ridiculed by Ukraine.

The explosions, which were followed by drone strikes, exposed Crimea’s vulnerability, which has symbolic value for Russia and is key to sustaining its operations in the south. The blasts showed the ability of Ukrainian forces to attack beyond the front lines, with Ukrainian officials warning that the Crimean bridge, Europe’s longest at 19 kilometers (12 miles), could be the next target.

That is why, last month, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguordered his generals to prioritize the destruction of long-range artillery systems after attack key Russian supply lines. Shoigu and other Russian defense officials have since announced new successful strikes against Western-supplied rocket systems, including HIMARS, something the Pentagon has denied.

The Pentagon says that has provided 16 HIMARS to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. US allies have provided rocket systems M270 that have similar functionality. It was not possible to independently verify how many are still operational or how many, if any, were destroyed.

