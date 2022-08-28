Ukraine warned of the risk of “spraying of radioactive substances” at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to Russian bombing

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, was occupied by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

There is a risk of “spraying of radioactive substances” at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhiacurrently occupied by Russian troops, warned the Ukrainian public operator on Saturday, blaming it on bombing of Moscow on the last day.

As a result of having suffered “several bombings on the last day”, “The station infrastructure has been damaged, there is a risk of hydrogen spraying and splashes of radioactive substances, and the risk of fire is high.”, stated Energoatom on Telegram.

The operator said that, at least until noon on Saturday (9:00 GMT), the plant “operates at the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.”

Energoatom also reported that the plant’s second reactor has already been reconnected to the general grid after for the first time in their history both units were disconnected on Thursday due to continuous attacks on the power lines that feed their facilities.

“The Zaporizhzhia plant, despite numerous provocations perpetrated by the occupants, continues to operate in the Ukrainian energy system and to cover the electrical needs of the country”he points out.

And he praised the plant operators as “heroes”. for taking on their shoulders the responsibility for the nuclear security of Ukraine and Europe.

the center of Zaporizhzhia, the largest in Europe, it was occupied by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion.

kyiv and Moscow have been accusing each other of bombing the area around the complex nuclear, located in the city of Energodar.

On Thursday, the plant was completely disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid for the first time in four decades due to “invaders’ actions.”according to Energoatom.

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskysummoned last night to International Atomic Energy Agency (YEA) a to arrive “as soon as possible” at the plant to avoid new risks.

“The situation remains very risky and dangerous. Any repetition of yesterday’s events, i.e. any disconnection of the plant from the grid, any action by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors will again put the plant one step closer to disaster.”he assured in his traditional nightly speech.

Zelensky stressed that his country’s nuclear scientists have managed to protect the plant “worst case scenario, which is constantly being provoked by Russian forces.”

“That is why it is so important that Russian troops withdraw from the plant and surrounding areas and that the threat of bombing the plant itself or the power lines connected to it disappears”he pointed

The mission could reach Ukrainian territory “in the next few days” after the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, confirmed a principle of agreement with kyiv and Moscow, which is opposed, instead, to the presence of the UN agency being permanent.

Russia blocked the deal on Friday at the 10th review conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. precisely because of the Zaporizhzhia plant, under the control of its troops since March, since the West demands the complete demilitarization of the area.

Moscow, which has created a land corridor between Donbas and the annexed Crimean peninsula through the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, refuses to give up control of the plant.

