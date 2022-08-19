Ukraine warned that Russia is preparing a “provocation” at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

A Russian soldier guards an area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine warned on Thursday that Russian forces are preparing a “provocation” for this Friday in Zaporizhzhiathe largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

The Ukrainian intelligence agency made this claim hours after Moscow accuse Kiev of trying to stage an “accident” at the nuclear plant, which could involve a radiation leak, during the visit of the UN Secretary General, Anthony Guterres.

Located in southeastern Ukraine, the plant Zaporizhzhia was taken by Russia in the early days of the war and in recent weeks it has been the target of repeated attacks.

Both parties have claimed responsibility for the bombing in the area.

Ukrainian intelligence sources said they had information that the staff of the Russian nuclear company Rosatom had left the premises of Zaporizhzhia and that the nuclear plant would be closed to everyone except operating personnel.

For his part, the Russian Ministry of Defense He denied that his army had deployed “heavy weapons” at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

“We note that the Russian troops do not have heavy weapons in the plant complex and adjacent areas. There are only units there that are in charge of security,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the United States supported this Thursday the request of Ukraine to demilitarize the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiathreatened by the fighting with Russia, and allow the visit of an international mission to the area.

“Together with our allies, we call on Russia to cease all military operations near Ukrainian nuclear power plants and to return control of Zaporizhzhia to Ukraine,” the State Department spokesman, Ned Price.

He also urged that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has access to said nuclear power plant “as soon as possible” and applauded the Ukrainian government for its “commitment to security” in the face of Russia’s “reckless” exercises.

“We reiterate our call for a demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia, as Russia continues to carry out operations. It is the height of irresponsibility,” he insisted.

He also asked Russia to be a “responsible” country and to sit down with the United States to begin negotiating a new treaty to replace the New startan agreement that limits the nuclear activity of both countries and that will expire in 2026.

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir ZelenskY, asked in a meeting with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, that the organization guarantee the demilitarization of the nuclear plant to prevent a catastrophe from occurring there.

(With information from The Guardian and EFE)

