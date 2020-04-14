Ukraine: wildfires draw dangerously close to Chernobyl site

Witnesses accuse govt of masking up severity of blaze close to internet web page of nuclear disaster

Wildfires in Ukraine have unfold to merely over a mile from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and a disposal internet web page for radioactive waste, consistent with activists, as larger than 300 firefighters work to embrace the blaze.

A video posted through a Chernobyl tour operator confirmed flames and a cloud of smoke rising inside sight of the protective refuge over the carcass of Chernobyl’s Unit 4 nuclear reactor, the net web page of the worst nuclear disaster in historic previous.

