Ukraine will demand from Russia the payment of 300 billion euros in compensation for the damage caused by the war

Ukraine demands 300 billion euros in war reparations from Russia

The Ukrainian Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuskawarned this Thursday that Ukraine Russia will demand more than 300 billion euros in compensation for the damage caused by its troops during the invasion of the country.

“Our goal is to reach a resolution in a special session of the UN General Assembly in October that will lay the foundations for an international reparation mechanism,” said the Ukrainian Justice Minister in an interview with the German newspaper waz.

“We want compensation for all the damage that Russia has caused in Ukraine through its war of aggression. The direct damage caused by the destruction of infrastructure, residential buildings or industry currently amounts to more than 300 billion euros”, Maliuska explained.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukrainea also referred to “environmental damage”, as well as the “personal damage inflicted on the victims of the war”, which he described as incalculable.

“We assume that hundreds of thousands of people have died from the war. Family members have the right to compensation, “he said. Maliuska During the Interview.

For this, the Minister of Justice of Ukraine requested access to such amount of reserves of the Russian central bank frozen by the G7 countries.

He also pointed out that the assets of Russian state-owned companies such as Gazprom o Rosneft “should flow into this fund”, as well as money from the accounts of Russian oligarchs and their assets.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, discussed this Thursday with a group of generals the future of the war that Russia has waged against his country, and the catastrophic effects of a potential attack. nuclear by the Kremlin.

In this sense, the top leader of the ukrainian forces plated the need to increase the distance at which he can attack Russia. “Only by balancing the operational range of weapons, thereby disturbing the enemy’s center of gravity, can we reach a turning point in the ongoing war,” he said in a joint article with Lt. Gen. Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, first vice president of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee of the Parliament.

The attacks on Russian bases in Crimea last month are an example of this approach being pursued by top brass. “This was done through a series of successful missile strikes on enemy airbases based in Crimea, first of all, the Saki airfield. The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2023 is to make these experiences even sharper and more tangible for the Russians and for other occupied regions, despite the enormous distance to the goals,” they wrote.

Moscow said at the time that the huge explosions at the Saki airbase in Crimea that destroyed military aviation equipment were “an accident”.

But analysts have said satellite images pointed to a possible attack by Ukrainian forces.

