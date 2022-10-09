Ukraine will release a new postage stamp with the Crimean bridge on fire

A truck bomb killed three people on Saturday and caused a major fire on the Crimean bridge, a key infrastructure and symbol of the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula by Russia, which opened an investigation without immediately accusing Ukraine.

This Saturday, in a new event in the framework of the war waged by Putin, an explosion destroyed the Crimean bridge. The structure, inaugurated in 2019 by the president himself and which represented a symbol for your countrymeant a strong blow for the Russians but an important victory for the Ukrainians.

As a result of this fact, the Ukrainian postal service Ukrposhta announced the launch of a new stamp with the image of the burning bridge.

According to the newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, the General Director of the Ukrainian Post, Ihor Smilianskyi, announced on Telegram that “the morning has never been so good. On the occasion of the holiday, we are issuing a new stamp with the Crimean bridge or, to be more exact, with what remains of it”.

Smilianskyi also indicated that the image will read the letter M referring to the word “mist“, that means “puente” in Ukrainian. Its price will be 18 hryvnias -48 hundredths of a dollar- and a total of seven million units.

New postal stamp announced by Ukraine (Twitter: @ukrposhta)

The design was made in collaboration with the local artist Yuriy Shapoval and includes a washing machine –as a sign of the articles that were looted by the Russians from the houses during the invasion – in addition to equipping enemy troops y “the handcuffs that Crimea breaks with Russia”, he explained.

The piece is available on the official website for the presale and it is expected that, as on previous occasions, the copies will run out in a short time.

Along with this stamp, in the center of kyiv, you can already see a mural that portrays the burning bridge and that quickly caught the attention of the citizens who, with great joy, approached and took photos with the piece of art.

The mural in the center of kyiv that portrayed the most recent Ukrainian victory (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

However, this fact is not the first that Ukraine portrays with a stamp. In the past, the postal service had already launched special editions commemorating other events of the war.

The March 9 this yearalmost two weeks after the offensive began, they released an illustration under the slogan “Russian warship, come on”. The final sketch was chosen from a score that was submitted to the vote of people on social networks.

The image was made by the artist Boris Groh for celebrate the sinking of the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, which was hit by two cruise missiles. For this reason, the seal shows a soldier making a contemptuous gesture to the ship.

The Moskva was a jewel of the Soviet era and its loss meant a serious blow to Russia since, according to the spokesman for the Odessa military administration, Sergei Bratchuk, “it ensured air cover from other ships during their operations, especially for bombing of the coast and the landing maneuvers”.

Ukrainian postage stamp “Russian warship, let’s go” (Twitter: @ukrposhta)

Its launch resulted in long lines in the square in front of the headquarters of the postal service.

Likewise, in julio a seal with a war motif was also made. In this opportunity, the image portrays a tractor with the flag of Ukraine towing a Russian tank. Its about MT-LB -from the 1970s- that Moscow forces left after their withdrawal from northeastern Ukraine30 kilometers from the border between the two countries.

Postage stamp in honor of the war tank obtained from the Russian forces (Twitter: @ukrposhta)

The vehicle was found by the tractor driver, Vitali Denyssenko, who said that it took “two tractors to get it out (from the field) and we did it when the military cleared the site.” Later, it was donated to the Ukrainian army, as a trophy.

Its launch also generated great euphoria among citizens, who waited more than three hours in front of the central post office to get a copy, the proceeds of which were destined, in part, for their armed forces.

