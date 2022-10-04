Ukraine’s harsh response to Elon Musk for his outrageous “peace proposal”

Elon Musk. NTB/Carina Johansen via REUTERS

Elon Musk received a harsh response from Ukrainian officials who reacted to his proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine, which was much more favorable and beneficial for Russia than for the European country.

In his proposal cataloged as “peace between Ukraine and Russia”, formulated on his Twitter account, the richest man in the world says that the Crimean peninsula must be formally recognized as Russian territory (Russia illegally annexed it in 2014), a constant supply of water to Crimea must be guaranteed, that Ukraine must commit to remain neutral (non-NATO member) and ask the United Nations to oversee another round of referendums in eastern Ukraine, which would give Russia legitimacy before the world in those regions it wants to take over.

According to Musk, that will most likely be the end result of the conflict and the question will be how many people die before that happens.

“It is also worth noting that a possible outcome of this conflict, although unlikely, is a nuclear war.”, added the businessman, who in interactions with other users defended that, if someone cares about the Ukrainians, they should seek peace, since it is very unlikely that Ukraine will win in a “total war”.

In addition, the tweet published by Musk included a survey, in which more than a million and a half people participated, where more than 60% said “No” to his peace proposal. “It’s the biggest bot attack I’ve ever seen in my life,” suggested the tycoon before the unfavorable result.

Musk’s proposal received a barrage of criticism from Ukrainian officials and diplomats.

Almost immediately, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnykresponded to Musk’s tweets with insults and guaranteeing that the “only result” will be that no Ukrainian will buy a Tesla again.

“Fuck you is my very diplomatic response to you,” Melnyk said in a tweet.

“The only result [es] that now no ukrainian will EVER buy your fucking tesla shit. so good luck to you [sic]”, he added.

Another to speak out was the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kulebawho strongly criticized Musk’s proposal.

“Those who propose that Ukraine give up its people and land, presumably so as not to hurt Putin’s wounded ego or to save Ukraine from suffering, must stop using the word ‘peace’ as a euphemism for ‘allowing the Russians to murder and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians, and seize more land,’” Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account.

The former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko he said it is “admittedly sad that Russian propaganda works on even the most brilliant minds.”

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenskypublished a poll on his Twitter account in which he asked which Elon Musk the members of the social network liked more, the one who supports Ukraine or the one who supports Russia.

Hours later, Musk responded to the Ukrainian president: “I continue to support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly to the world.”.

On the side of Russia, former president Dmitry Medvedev responded wryly to Musk’s proposal.

“Congratulations to Elon Musk! However, the shadow agent has already been discovered. He deserves a new rank, quick. The next tweet from him will say: Ukraine is an artificial state. Anticipating…”, wrote the former Russian president.

At the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Musk was willing to help kyiv with his Starlink internet service to help the Ukrainian troops against the Russians. At that time, the CEO of Tesla informed Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, that he had given the order to activate the satellite signal of Starlink.

In Ukraine, Starlink has delivered more than 15,000 kits, some paid for by Elon Musk himself and others by USAid, the United States aid agency, by the Polish government or by private donations.

It is a reliable system, as well as impenetrable, given that it has broken the Russian strategy of blacking out Ukrainian communications. At this time, there is no military unit deployed to the front that does not have a hidden Starlink system somewhere in the trench. In this way it is possible to maintain a constant and indispensable thread of communication with the barracks in kyiv. What is not allowed, outside of this network, is for the military to use their personal phones on the front line so as not to be detected by the Russians. In fact, during press visits to the front line, “airplane mode” is required on cell phones so as not to be detected by the Russian army.

