Ukraine’s offensive to recapture Kherson, a crucial Russian-occupied city

A Russian military truck drives past unexploded ordnance during the invasion of Ukraine in the town of Chornobaivka, Kherson, the province that kyiv wants to recapture (Reuters)

In August 2014, the army of Ukraine suffered one of the greatest tragedies in its independent history. Ukrainian soldiers found themselves besieged by pro-Russian forces in Ilovaiska city in the eastern province of Donetsk. As they tried to escape at least 366 soldiers were killed in what many Ukrainians describe as a massacre. The historical resonance of that episode will not have gone unnoticed by the Ukrainian generals who, on August 29, eight years later, unleashed an apparent counteroffensive against Russia in the south of the province of Kherson.

The first news of an attack came in the early afternoon with reports that the first line of Russian defenses north of the city of Kherson had been penetrated. A Ukrainian unit said it had pushed back pro-Russian troops from near Oleksandrivkaless than 25 km northeast of the city center, after allegedly the elite Russian paratroopers of the second echelon, in the rear, did not support them and fled. A spokesman for the southern command of Ukraine confirmed that the army had startedoffensive actions in various southern directions”. The deputy head of the neighboring military district of Odessa was more explicit. “The battle for the city of Kherson has begun“, wrote.

A Ukrainian military intelligence source described the advance to The Economist in less exciting terms. She said it was just the prelude to a major operation. It had been made possible by an unreported offensive in the east of the country, on the border between the provinces of Donetsk y Luhansk, which had taken six villages and successfully diverted Russian aviation and air defense resources. On the night of August 28, Ukraine he refocused his attention on the south, attacking key bridges, river crossings, ammunition depots, and Russian command points. That meant that when the Ukrainian artillery and aircraft then attacked the front lines, the Russian side could not ask for support and coordination. “When we assaulted them,” said the officer, “fled”.

The source said that break through the first line of russian defenses it was good news. But a tougher test awaited him: to penetrate the second line, which, he realized, was secured less by the infantry than by the soldiers. tougher and more mobile mechanized units. And Ukraine If he managed to do so, he would have every chance of getting past a third line of defense to reach the banks of the river. dnieper river northeast of the city. That would be a real problem for the 20,000-25,000 Russian troops believed to be deployed on the west bank of the river, leaving them with few reliable means of withdrawal.

A former senior Ukrainian official said the immediate goal of the operation was not to directly attack Russian forces in the city of Khersonbut rather to weaken the Russian positions around the city in the hope of forcing them to retreat without a destructive urban battle. “If we only take Kherson“, said, “they will bomb us and the city from across the river”. The former official predicted that the offensive would continue without haste or excessive risks.

Ukrainian generals and officers had hinted for months that they were preparing a counteroffensive to recapture Khersonwhich became the first major city to fall to Russia in March, and its surroundings. Since the end of June, Ukraine has been using rocket launchers Himars supplied by USA to destroy or disable bridges over the Dnieper, disrupting the supply of ammunition and other heavy equipment to the Russian forces. This has greatly contributed to undermining the ability of Russia to defend their positions. But military experts have been skeptical that the Ukrainian military has the strength and equipment to launch a large-scale ground offensive. Last week, some Ukrainian officials downplayed the idea, suggesting that their goal was constant attrition rather than a quick attack.

It is not clear, for now, how far it can go Ukraine with these attacks. Western officials describe them as operations of “conformation”, a military jargon for preliminary attacks intended to soften the enemy’s defenses before an offensive. That could describe much of what Ukraine has been doing since the end of June, using Himars and other weapons to destroy ammunition depots, command posts, and air bases throughout southern Ukraine. However, what is remarkable about the latest attacks is that they were not limited to attacking rear areas, such as depots and headquarters.

The Ukrainian military source confirmed that it was the first time Himars missiles were used in a tactical battlefield situationhitting the infantry and other front line positions – such as those around Oleksandrivka– instead of attacks on logistics and command centers. This had the added benefit of allowing the rockets to be fired from a safer distance from Russian forces, he said. He also showed that the Ukrainian high command was confident of receiving continuous supplies from the rockets. On August 24, Independence Day UkrainePresident Joe Biden promise that USA would send another $2.98 billion worth of military equipment, including new ammunition.

Ukrainian generals seem to believe that this is the right time to attack. A Ukrainian army source said it was important to reach the western bank of the Dnieper before Russia had the opportunity to take reinforcements down the river. Ukrainian commanders might also believe that a window of opportunity is closing. Many Russian units are severely undermanned, but the 3rd Army Corps of the country, a new formation, has been raising new battalions of volunteers, some equipped with advanced platforms such as vehicles armored BMP-3 and T-90M tanks. This could allow Russia pose a greater offensive threat in the coming weeks.

The next 24 hours will be crucial as Ukrainian frontline troops are vulnerable as Russia Try to hold back the advance. But Ukraine he thinks he is taking the initiative. The first phase of this war ended with the ignominious withdrawal of Russia of Kiev and north of Ukraine in early April. The second culminated in the Russian seizure of Severodonetskin the province of Luhansk, At the end of june. The front lines have barely moved in the two months since. yes really Ukraine has found a faint crack in the armor of Russiacould mark the beginning of the third chapter of the war.

