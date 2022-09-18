Ukraine’s Victory: Peace and Security in the Americas

As a tribute, Ukrainian troops reproduce the scene of the Marines on Iwo Jima at the end of World War II. (Courtesy of Denys Antipov)

On July 3, my column here was titled “The Last Days of Vladimir Putin?” A kind of prediction in the form of a question, it was not mere rhetoric but neither was it the pure expression of wishes. The text focused on two recent events that increased Russia’s vulnerability and thus its ability to continue the war. Of course, this would prevent Putin’s survival in power.

The first point in said text was about the debt default at the end of June. It did not happen because of insolvency or a lack of willingness to pay, but because of the sanctions that excluded Russia from the international payment system and prevented it from accessing its reserves: 640 billion dollars distributed between New York, London and Frankfurt. Said default will affect the credit reputation of the country; a country in default does not return to the capital markets for a while. And if every war is first and foremost a financial operation, there is perhaps an insurmountable obstacle for Putin’s war project.

The second point of argument was that the NATO Summit had taken place in Madrid that same week. There, a “new strategic concept” was adopted that identifies Russia as the most important threat, from which derives the commitment to strengthen the alliance by increasing defense spending to reach 2% of the product. The admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO was also resolved in Madrid, once Turkey’s objections were resolved through a memorandum of understanding.

Putin invaded Ukraine to prevent its supposed entry into NATO. Now his border with the Treaty has doubled and he is severely limited in funding the war effort. History has shown us that Putin is not the first despot with delusions of grandeur to embark a nation on an irrational military adventure. And he has also taught us how such adventures usually end. Russia is more vulnerable today, not less, than it was on February 24. NATO’s map looks more and more like that of the European Union.

This text today deals with a third argument related to “the last days of Vladimir Putin”. It’s in the news: the Ukrainian counter-offensive, regaining control of 6,000 square kilometers of territory in a couple of weeks, more than Russia did in five months. Taking advantage of the collapse of the Russian defensive lines, the Ukrainian forces continue to advance to the East. So much so that high-ranking military officials insist that the offensive will continue until the territories lost in 2014 are recovered.

The forecast is too optimistic or at least premature, military analysts say, but Ukrainian troops, supported by a population determined to resist, exhibit high morale and motivation. This in contrast to Russian troops confused, scared and distrustful of their own commanders. For the Ukrainians this war is existential, for the Russians it is alien and incomprehensible. The point is illustrated by the video that toured the planet in which Russian soldiers are seen on the run, jumping from a tank that ends up crashing into a tree.

Russia has more weapons, but Ukraine’s is more sophisticated and effective. Russia has more troops, but Ukraine’s are growing in number and have the determination of those who fight to preserve their identity. There is already talk of 70-80 thousand Russian soldiers between dead and wounded. The West has avoided entering the conflict, but NATO has funded the defense operation and equipped and trained Ukrainian troops. Last August, the United States committed another billion dollars in military assistance, adding to the 23.8 billion already spent.

The Russian response to today’s Ukrainian counteroffensive was as it has been throughout this conflict: more attacks on civilians, new war crimes, atrocities that have already been seen ad nauseam, and the bombing of electrical installations leaving cities in the dark.

This underscores the civilizing nature of this war. Well, it is also a war in Europe, ergo systemic, for the survival of Western principles and values ​​and the definition of the international order. With lucidity, Timothy Snyder characterized Ukraine as the Athens of our time, that civilization that had to fight wars to survive and eventually found democracy.

Undoubtedly, a Ukrainian military victory would be strategically far-reaching in order to consolidate a united Europe, in democracy and with a revitalized NATO. In a political sense, said victory is a necessary condition to reformulate the international order with the West as the protagonist and retaking the truncated project of the post-Cold War of the 1990s, pushing the frontiers of democracy and freedom towards the East.

And to the other side of the Atlantic, well this civilizing war is also taking place in Latin America. Last December, on the eve of the invasion, Putin threatened to deploy troops and military equipment to Cuba and Venezuela to pressure the United States to accept the presence of 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. A redundant threat in Cuba there are Russian soldiers since the Cold War; in Venezuela since 2018, with operational bases in Valencia, Carabobo state, and Manzanares, Miranda state; and in Nicaragua since last Junewhen the National Assembly authorized the entry of Russian military equipment and personnel into the country based on the request of Daniel Ortega.

More recent information accounts for the Russian presence in Bolivia through the nuclear energy firm Rosatom involved in contracts and projects for 300 million dollars. Securing these contracts requires having a favorable information field, for which it uses political strategists and experts in social networks, who also seek to influence elections for this purpose. According to the “Alliance for Securing Democracy” report, Russian trolls provided support to Evo Morales in his October 2019 re-election campaign.

Interpreting this scenario is excessively simple, it only requires collecting the votes of these countries in each pronouncement or resolution on the Russian invasion in international forums. Well, they consistently vote for Russia or abstain; Mexico and Argentina have also voted that way on occasion, take note.

On this side of the Atlantic, Russia never abandoned the Cold War strategy: to shift the conflict to the American continent in the form of less intense confrontations. It is a threat to the peace and security of the Americas, not because it can put the United States at risk directly, but it can do so by destabilizing the region, supporting human rights violators, degrading institutions and corrupting the State, when supporting the perpetuation in power of its allies through electoral fraud, such as the trolls in Bolivia. Russia remains a destabilizing force in America. In the Cold War they did the work with guerrillas, today they carry it out in partnership with organized crime, the cartels.

In the Ukraine, Putin’s Russia commits war crimes; in Latin America he is an accomplice of criminals against humanity. The distinction between both classes of crime exists in the typology of the Rome Statute, but the differences are perceptible to the eye of the expert and the jurist, not so much to the political analyst, much less to the victims.

That is why it is in Ukraine that this future of democracy and freedom is at stake, in Europe and beyond. His victory will strengthen these notions, allow full European integration, consolidate the values ​​that gave rise to the West. A Russian victory will empower the tyrants, legitimize their crimes, and extend them beyond Europe as well. Ukraine’s victory is for the future of our civilization, including the peace and security of the Americas.

KEEP READING:

The chilling photos of Vladimir Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine

Legendary Russian singer Alla Pugacheva criticized the invasion of Ukraine and could unleash a wave of voices against the Kremlin