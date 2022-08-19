Ukrainian attacks in Crimea put half of Russian Black Sea fighter jets out of action

Explosion at an ammunition depot in Crimea

Explosions at the Saky airbase on the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation fighter jets out of action, it said. friday a western officer.

The air base near Novofedorivka, on the western coast of the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, suffered multiple explosions on August 9.

Satellite image showing the destroyed Saki airbase in Crimea, Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC/via Reuters)

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine was now consistently achieving “kinetic effects” deep behind Russia’s lines, which was having a material impact on Russia’s logistical support and “a significant psychological effect on the Russian leadership.

“We now assess that the events at the Saky airfield on August 9 put out of service more than half of the combat aircraft of the naval aviation of the Black Sea fleet,” the official said.

The detail of the destroyed planes at the Saky base (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

August 12th, Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update that while a fraction of Russia’s air fleet was destroyed in the blast, the navy’s air capability was seriously degraded.

The officer said the Black Sea fleet was struggling to function as much more than “a coastal defense flotilla” that only occasionally launched missile strikes and that its attempt to threaten an amphibious assault on Odessa had been stymied.

The attack in Saki caused concern among vacationers on nearby beaches on the Black Sea coast (UGC via AP)

The officer added that, in general, the war was at a “moment of almost operational stagnation.”

“The ground forces of neither side have enough concentrated ground combat power to launch effective offensive actions that somehow affect the course of the war,” he said.

Sabotage on Russian territory

The fire in an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, was attributed this Thursday to Ukrainian sabotage that has caused damage not yet determined by the Kremlin and has forced the evacuation of the inhabitants of the neighboring towns.

“According to the latest data, there are no injuries. Emergency services are working on the spot. The cause of the fire is being clarified,” said Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region.

The inhabitants of two villages near the arsenal and not far from the Ukrainian border, Timonovo and Soloti, have been transferred “to a safe place”, it added.

Weapons depot explosion in Russia



Belgorod, which borders the Ukrainian region of Kharkov, is one of the Russian regions in which the most attacks have occurred since the start of the military campaign on February 24.

Similar actions have also been suffered in areas of Ukraine under Russian or pro-Russian control in Donbas and the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, where Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian military base on Wednesday.

“Our strategy is to destroy logistics, supply lines, ammunition depots and other military infrastructure. This causes chaos in the Russian ranks,” Mykhailo Podoliak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said the day before.

