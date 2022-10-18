Ukrainian authorities exhumed 187 bodies in Lyman: 35 of the bodies are soldiers and the rest civilians

Forensics tend the body of an army officer they exhumed from a mass grave in the recently recaptured city of Lyman, in the Donetsk region (REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra)

Two weeks after having regained control of the city of Lyman, the Ukrainian authorities reported this Monday that 187 corpses They were exhumed in the cemetery of the city located in the east of the country.

Oleksandra Havrylko, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast police, said that 35 of the bodies are soldiers and the rest are civilians.. “Some were killed by explosions, but others could have been killed,” he said.

The authorities indicated that the exhumation work is still ongoing, while some 40 graves remain unexamined.

Those buried were killed during the occupation of Vladimir Putin’s troops in Lyman before she was liberated by Ukrainian forces in early October, which represented a new and severe blow for the head of the Kremlin.

The reconquest of the city, located 50 kilometers southeast of Izium, north of the Donetsk region, is key because it acts as a barrier in the Russian device, between the front of the Kramatorsk salient (to the north) and the Oskil River , through which most of the supplies of the Russian forces deployed in eastern Ukraine transit.

A doll is seen among the mass graves found in the city of Lyman (REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra)

Ukrainian authorities have raised the number of bodies found in mass graves to more than 200 in the recently liberated city of Lyman, thus joining Bucha, Izium or Mariupol as places where kyiv has discovered graves of civilians after the expulsion of Russian troops.

As highlighted in his Telegram account by the military governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenkocurrently two mass graves are known to exist in Lyman, one of which has 200 civilian graves.

“Rest in peace. The Russians will be punished for every human life destroyed, mutilated and taken away”, has sentenced the military governor of the Donetsk region.

Some graves have plaques with the information of the deceased, others have no name. Still, in all cases, the police take biological samples to identify the dead and establish the cause of death.

Law enforcement was informed by residents of the existence of these mass burial sites in Lyman.

Although it is still unclear how many have died in the city since it was invaded by Russian forces in May, Mark Tkachenkocommunications inspector for the Kramatorsk district police, said Lyman has now become a “humanitarian crisis” that could bring more grim discoveries.

Army officers walk past exhumed bodies in Lyman (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

“Some people died in their homes, others on the streets, and the bodies are being sent to experts for examination,” he said. “For now we are looking for graves, and there are probably mass graves.”

“They will look at when people died and how they died. If it was in the period when the city was occupied and they have wounds from Kalashnikov rifles, then of course it is a war crime,” Tkachenko told the agency. AP.

In the last days, Ukraine tries to regain territory in Kharkiv regionin the northeast, but also in the south, near Kherson, a city under Russian control.

In mid-September, Zelensky had announced that Russian troops had recaptured 6,000 km2 of Russian forces during their first counteroffensive.

(With information from Europa Press and AP)

