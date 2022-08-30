Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south: kyiv announced that it retaken four villages and destroyed the most important bridges

Destroyed buildings in Kharkiv (AFP)

Russian and Ukrainian troops fought on Tuesday heavy fighting in southern Kherson regionin the midst of kyiv’s counteroffensive to recover areas occupied by Moscow, indicated the country’s presidency.

“Throughout the day (Monday) and all night powerful explosions occurred in the Kherson region. Intense fighting is taking place in almost all the territory of the region”, the Ukrainian presidency said in its morning report.

“The Ukrainian armed forces launched offensive actions in several directions”, he added.

According to this report, his forces they destroyed “a number of ammunition depots” and “all the big bridges” that allow vehicles to cross the Dniepr River.

Located on the shores of the Black Sea, most of the Kherson region and its namesake capital were captured early in the war by Russian troops, who advanced from the neighboring Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Army sources told CNN that retaken at least four towns that were occupied by Putin’s troops and who continue to break through the Russian lines.

General view shows the Antonivskyi Bridge, closed to civilians after several attacks by Ukraine, in Kherson (Reuters)

With the war in eastern Donbas at a standstill, analysts had predicted for weeks that the fighting could move south to break this impasse before the arrival of winter.

The day before, the local authorities and the Ukrainian army announced this counteroffensive, especially with the goal of retaking the city of Khersonwhich had 280,000 inhabitants before the conflict.

In his night speech, from President Volodimir Zelensky avoided giving details about this maneuver, but was defiant before Moscow. “The occupiers should know that we are going to push them to their border (…) If they want to survive, it is time for the Russian army to flee. go home”, he assured.

Bombardment a Kharkiv

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Southern Command of the Ukrainian army noted on Facebook that the situation was “tense” in its zone of action. “The enemy attacked our positions five times, but they were all failures,” he said.

He also reported “a massive bombardment during the day” in the city of Mikolaiv, 60 km from Kherson and controlled by kyiv, which caused two deaths, 24 injuries and “significant” damage to buildings and infrastructure.

A crater near the Kharkiv administrative building, a target of offensives (AFP)

From Russia, the Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had “failed miserably” and had resulted in “heavy losses” for kyiv’s troops.

Russian shelling continued on the rest of the front line, which runs from north to south.

In the second Ukrainian city, Kharkiv (northeast), Mayor Igor Terekhov denounced a shelling on Tuesday in his city center that killed five people and wounded seven.

The regional governor, Oleg Sinegubov, offered a slightly lower balance of four dead and four wounded. “The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv,” he said on Telegram, asking the population to stay “inside the shelters.”

On the other hand, the governor of the region of Zaporizhzhia (south), Oleksandr Starukh, said early Tuesday that Russia had launched a missile attack on the city of the same name that left no victims.

Mission to Zaporizhzhya

This region has been the focus of tensions and concerns for weeks over the bombing of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, for which the Russians and Ukrainians hold each other responsible.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that a support and assistance mission was “on its way” to Zaporizhzhia and would arrive “this week”. The UN nuclear watchdog has been asking for months to visit the site, warning of the “very real risk of a nuclear catastrophe”.

The director of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, leads the team that will visit the plant in Ukraine (Reuters)

Accused by kyiv of having placed artillery units inside the plant, Russia deemed this inspection “necessary,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

After more than six months, the conflict has global repercussions, especially in the energy and food markets.

On the energy front, the French supplier Engie announced on Tuesday that the Russian giant Gazprom further reduced its gas deliveries alleging a discrepancy over the contracts, which could further contract the European market.

On a humanitarian level, the war between two major cereal producers has triggered food prices and raises fears of an increase in famine.

To counteract this, the UN and Turkey managed to close an agreement between kyiv and Moscow to allow the export of grain through the Black Sea.

Under this pact, a ship chartered by the World Food Program arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday with 23,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine to mitigate the historic drought plaguing the Horn of Africa.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Russia opened another front with NATO: warned that it will protect its interests in the Arctic “appropriately”

Schools in Ukraine build bomb shelters against the clock before the start of the school year

Russia wants to compete with the European geopolitical initiative in Latin America